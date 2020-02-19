Corstorphine + Wright acquires Leeds-based practice

The deal will see Corstorphine + Wright’s Leeds team move to the canal-side offices of Architecture 519 to create a combined 35-strong team in the city.

Architecture 519 was founded in 2009 by Andy Brown and Nick Baker and has carried out work for volume housebuilders, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and consultants such as Arup and WYG.

Under the acquisition terms, Brown and Baker have traded their company for shares in the larger practice.

The duo will now lead the enlarged Leeds studio alongside Paul Thrussell, Corstophine + Wright’s existing director for Leeds.

Architecture 519 is currently working on the redevelopment of the former Royal Arsenal Carriage Factory in Woolwich and has recently received planning consent for a new housing development in Wood Green.

It is also responsible for the design and technical delivery of a motorway service station in Leeds for MSA Group.

Corstorphine + Wright has 10 studios throughout the UK and, with this latest acquisition, will employ 190 people working on more than 450 projects across the residential, industrial, office, education and retail sectors.

The practice saw its turnover jump 25 per cent to £14.4 million in the year to 30 June 2019, with its pre-tax profit increasing to £3 million.

Baker said: ‘The newly enlarged Leeds team now includes specialist expertise in new sectors for us, together with highly skilled interior designers.

‘Corstorphine + Wright is ranked in the AJ100 top 50 UK Architecture Practices and shares many of the core values promoted by Architecture 519, making the merger a perfect fit for both businesses.’