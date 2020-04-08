Coronavirus: RIBA furloughs third of workforce as profession stands staff down

The RIBA has confirmed it will be furloughing 30 per cent of its near-300 UK workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis

The membership organisation, whose president Alan Jones is being investigated over a potential abuse of position and RIBA funds, said it would be relying on the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to ‘safeguard jobs and ensure a level of financial security for the institute’.

Under the scheme, the HMRC pays 80 per cent of employees’ salary up to £2,500 per month for those who otherwise would have been laid off during the crisis.

The AJ has also learned that Benoy (see comment below) and AJ100 practices Sheppard Robson, Scott Brownrigg and Atkins have also put staff on furlough.

Yesterday (7 April) Foster + Partners announced it had furloughed some of its employees and asked every staff member to take a 20 per cent pay cut as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The RIBA’s chief executive Alan Vallance, said: ‘The RIBA is focused on providing members with the information, guidance and support they need during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

‘Like many other organisations, the RIBA will furlough 30 per cent of our UK-based employees through the UK government Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. This will help safeguard jobs and ensure a level of financial security for the institute.

‘I am incredibly proud of the way colleagues have responded to the coronavirus outbreak so far – ensuring we remain fully operational through remote working – and thank them for their continued efforts to support the profession during this difficult time.’

Speaking about its decision to furlough some of its workforce, Sheppard Robson partner Alan Shingler said: ‘We are now successfully working remotely to service existing projects and are still receiving new enquiries, however some projects which are currently on site have stopped, which is impacting on our workload.

‘Therefore, it has become necessary to furlough some members of our technical team and also some central staff whose roles are not required while we are working remotely.’

He added: ‘We want to do everything we can to ease the stress on our team in these uncertain times while also protecting the health of our business. We are currently topping-up all our team’s income to ensure they receive 80 per cent of their full salary and that all our members of staff receive at least the London Living/ National Living Wage (depending on location of office).

‘We have not made any redundancies or pay cuts at this time.’

According to the early findings from the AJ’s latest coronavirus survey (see graph right), 13 per cent of the nearly 400 architects, architectural assistants and technologists who responded said they had been put on furlough.

Another 32 per cent said their practice was considering falling back on the government’s job retention scheme.

One anonymous respondent said: ‘All but two members of staff are now on furlough.’