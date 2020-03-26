Coronavirus: MIPIM 2020 cancelled and London Festival of Architecture postponed

The organisers behind MIPIM have cancelled this year’s international property fair in Cannes after deciding not to go ahead with a rescheduled event in June

The forthcoming London Festival of Architecture (LFA) in June has also been impacted by the coronavirus crisis and is to be re-arranged for an as-yet unspecified date ‘later in the year’.

MIPIM’s backers had originally postponed the annual global trade show, which had been due to run from 10 to 13 March and was expected to attract more than 26,000 attendees to the French resort, including hundreds of UK architects.

However, the organisers have now decided to hold a two-day networking event in the autumn in Paris instead, together with a new ’digital experience, MIPIM Connect’ for all the delegates already signed up for the 2020 show.

The organisers say they expect MIPIM to return to Cannes in March next year.

Filippo Rean, real estate division director at Reed MIDEM, said: ’The situation surrounding Covid-19 is changing daily and government measures are becoming increasingly restrictive. It is clear that holding a large MIPIM trade show in Cannes in June is not feasible, given the rapid spread, devastating impact and uncertain evolution of the virus.

‘As it is not possible to organise a traditional MIPIM by the end of this year, we are planning a different form of gathering for clients in the autumn in Paris, plus a digital experience, MIPIM Connect.

’These aim to help the industry start to recover and are the precursors of MIPIM in Cannes in March 2021.’

Meanwhile, LFA chiefs have said they were rescheduling the LFA public events programme, due to take place across the capital in June, but were ’absolutely determined’ that the month-long celebration of architects and architecture would go ahead as soon as possible.

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ’We don’t know when the current crisis will be over, but we know that it will be. Until then, we’re still here, championing London’s architecture sector and determined to deliver a fantastic festival as soon as we can. When it’s over, we’ll be there – even more determined to let Londoners and the world celebrate and explore our wonderful city.

‘The London Festival of Architecture is a collective endeavour, delivered every year, thanks to the energy, dedication and passion of over 300 organisations from small practices to major cultural institutions. This gives us the resilience and flexibility required to see the current crisis through, and to come through the other end ready to give London and the world another fantastic festival.’