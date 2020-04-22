Coronavirus: Grenfell Inquiry consults on how to restart hearings

Now, the AJ’s sister title Construction News has reported, the panel has issued a consultation to core participants and upcoming witnesses over three future options for progressing the hearings. These are: suspend the hearings until social restrictions are lifted completely; conduct them remotely on a video-conferencing platform; or resume hearings with ’limited attendance’ when restrictions are partially lifted.
A statement from the inquiry said: ’There is a fundamental balancing exercise to be carried out, by the panel, between the need to maintain momentum and further the inquiry’s work by taking oral evidence and the need to maintain the integrity and quality of that evidence, as well as the physical and psychological wellbeing of the witnesses and other key participants.’
Those who have been sent the consultation document have until Monday (27 April) to respond.
The statement added that the team was continuing to work by analysing evidence, preparing questions for forthcoming witnesses and disclosing relevant documents to core participants.
Industry Professional22 April, 2020 12:03 pm
Providing a reasonable consensus can be reached, I think it is good that the previous momentum is trying to be maintained by looking at ways of continuing the investigation. Jeffrey (an engineer) - comment made via IHS
