Coronavirus: Grenfell Inquiry consults on how to restart hearings

The team running the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is consulting on how the proceedings might be able to continue, despite the ongoing coronavirus restrictions

The hearings were indefinitely suspended a month ago, shortly after the inquiry had heard from witnesses at Studio E Architects.

Before prime minister Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement on 16 March, the inquiry, led by Martin Moore-Bick, had spent a session considering whether to continue with ‘limited attendance’, effectively barring those who were neither a witness, a directly involved lawyer nor on the panel itself from physically attending the central London hearings.

The discussion was prompted when inquiry panellist and Foster + Partners architect Thouria Istephan was taken sick with symptoms of the virus.