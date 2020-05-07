Coronavirus: Can primary schools adapt to a post-lockdown world?

What role will design play in helping schools to manage a phased post-Covid return of pupils, potentially as early as 1 June? The AJ talks to architects who specialise in education about practical solutions

According to reports, the government wants primary schools to begin reopening their doors early next month following the national lockdown. An announcement by the prime minister to this effect is expected on Sunday (10 May).

Year 6 pupils (aged 10-11) could return first, allowing them to prepare for their move to secondary school in September.

But primary school life will not be the same as before, certainly not in the short-term. Headteachers will need to consider how to maintain social distancing and improve hygiene to keep pupils safe. Some of the answers lie in design, others in how school timetables and teaching programmes are redrawn.

’Schools are already thinking about [these issues] in an atomised way and starting to draft their school specific plans,’ says Mark Rowe, principal at Penoyre & Prasad, which was bought last year by Perkins and Will. ’[But] although these school specific solutions will be key, they are desperate for national government advice based upon the best possible current scientific assumptions and knowledge.

’It’s also critical that this advice lands with enough time for implementation before any return to school.’

A widely-suggested initial step will be for all schools to shrink class sizes to between 12 and 15 pupils.

As dRMM founding director Philip Marsh says, this could be done by introducing alternating ‘in’ days so daily pupil numbers ’are significantly reduced and pupil movements to and from school are limited’.

However Marsh, whose team has been working on the soon-to-complete Wintringham Primary Academy near St Neots in Cambridgeshire, admits: ’This would be less popular in primary schools as parents would have to provide childcare when their children were not in school.’

Helen Roberts, a partner at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, agrees that a staggered return with fewer pupils in school would be a sensible first step and ’not so difficult to implement’.

St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Gloucester by FCBS

She adds: ’It may require one class to be spread over two rooms, or for children to take it in turns to come to school for a morning or an afternoon - and a building that is not fully occupied with other years will afford at least some short-term spatial planning opportunities – staff availability and numbers allowing of course.’

Other immediate changes could follow those seen in supermarkets, such as one-way systems. Rowe suggests that smaller classes and their teacher could be set up as ’soically-isolated pods’ within which a ’degree of transmission risk was acceptable’.

But what happens when all children return to school?

Roberts says: ’As my 10 year old pointed out, there would need to be twice as many classrooms, and twice as many teachers, to make social-distancing work in his primary school. That’s not going to happen by 1 June, or indeed ever.

’The fact that the government ”guidelines” on area provision for all schools have only reduced with every recent revision of the Building Bulletins, to keep investment to an absolute minimum, means there is little room to play with in any school in the very best of circumstances - unless it is hugely undersubscribed - let alone when teachers and children are all recommended to be 2m away from each other because of a pandemic.’

Sue Emms, a principal at BDP, thinks the likelihood of schools reducing densities by adding extra space is slim and that any longer-term resolution of ‘space deficits’ will depend on government cash. She says: ’Additional space could be provided by ”bolt-on” modular temporary classrooms but, given the amount required, is this really a feasible solution for all schools across the country?’

She suggests ’more radical opportunities’ should be considered, for example using or repurposing other underused spaces within local communities.

She adds: ’[Could] the infant section of a primary school move and be set up in community centres, public libraries, village halls, leisure centres or places of worship? This too will have challenges and will need careful thought in resolving WC provision, safeguarding issues and external play space.’

Tom Coward, a director at AOC Architecture, a father of two and the husband of a deputy head of a primary school, agrees that ’bolt on’ classrooms will not be the solution.

He says: ’To reduce infection risk schools need to reduce density and there is no space or money to double the space standards currently afforded short term, or likely long term.

’So what are the options for a London primary school on a tight site? Initial thoughts are about continuing to use the new infrastructure just gained - the virtual classroom. In a pupil-centred learning culture there is much to be gained in continuing to use tailored home learning for some of the curriculum.’

He adds: ’Schools are probably initially considering half days for pupils - half-sized classes in full-sized classrooms - with teachers teaching half the content face-to-face twice, and the other half delivered to laptops and desktops around the school catchment area.’

A graphic by Curl La Tourelle Head showing how existing classrooms would have to be rearranged to meet the 2m social distancing rules

Another issue schools will have to tackle when pupils return is the free-for-all drop-off. As Marsh says: ’Parents are working in high-risk areas such as hospitals and then congregating together outside the schools and failing to observe safe social distancing. So it is important when schools re-open that they ensure measures extend to managing parents at drop-off and collection.’

This may mean staggered pick-up by year group or learning pod, with arrivals and departures arranged through wider gates - such as at the entrance to car parks - rather than the usual narrow openings.

One bigger idea for future learning is a move towards the principles of ‘forest school’ teaching. This Scandinavian concept of outdoor learning is backed by Marsh, who says schools should increase ’learning in the landscape or through outdoor classroom’ and that ‘the time children spend outside at all times of the year should be encouraged’.

Tom Waddicor, an associate at Maccreanor Lavington, also believes playgrounds and exterior space will become ’ever more valuable in schools’ and sees it as an opportunity ’for a new wave of innovative outdoor classrooms’.

He says: ’If this becomes the summer of the outdoor classroom, shade may be more important than staying dry. It might be time that the Australian Covered Outdoor Learning Area (COLA) enters the lexicon of UK schools and that would be no bad thing in my opinion.’

In terms of quick fixes he says: ’Setting out 2m patterns, even in chalk, would be a quick, low cost exercise that could involve children and make them part of the discussion and become a focus of a whole new range of playground games.

‘There’s a lot of potential to reframe the challenges into opportunities for learning and play.’

Meanwhile architects Curl La Tourelle Head, having seen makeshift tents being used in Denmark, has come up with a concept idea for new pop-up classrooms ’using marquees and portable bathroom facilities from outdoor festivals that would otherwise be dormant during the current pandemic’.

A spokesperson for the practice said: ’[Each tent] is arranged to follow the 2m social distancing rule between pupils with the adaptability to host different classroom set-ups.

’Simple and adaptable, the concept can be applied to different outdoor settings; from football pitches to pedestrianised areas and neighbouring parks.’

A graphic by architects Curl La Tourelle Head showing how pop-up tents could be used and set-up to cater for 2m social distancing rules

Changes to the education world, post lockdown, are likely to range from design tweaks to whole programme shifts. Architects, as Rowe suggests, ’have something to offer schools by being part of the operational conversation, if only to be able to offer one or two minor design changes which could unlock an operational change’.

Rowe concludes: ’As architects we tend to jump towards spatial and specification solutions. The majority of changes required in this case might be organisational, operational and behavioural.

‘It’s great to creatively brainstorm design solutions; we might find something game-changing, or we may find little of merit. We shouldn’t beat ourselves up if that’s the case.’

Wintringham Primary Academy near St Neots in Cambridgeshire for Urban and Civic designed by dRMM

Design considerations: longer-term ideas for school design

More outdoor learning through external classrooms - greater consideration of the principles of forest schools, particularly for younger children.

Increase physical exercise so that children are healthier. Promote exercise outside rather than in internal space.

‘A school without doors’ - minimise the number of doors while all corridor doors should hold open to minimise wear and tear, and avoid unnecessary touching of handles.

Lockers should be distributed throughout the school, or could be external.

Design out toilet areas doors to minimise touching of handles and to minimise bullying.

Improve ventilation. Increase air flow through passive ventilation.

Learn from the hospital sector in selecting materials and surfaces that are easier to clean and don’t support bacteria and viruses.

Increase numbers of maintenance and cleaning staff to ensure that surfaces are cleaned constantly.

( Proposals suggested by dRMM and Maccreanor Lavington )