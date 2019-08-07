Cooke Fawcett wins approval for office and sauna in Hampstead garden

Cooke Fawcett has gained planning permission for ‘complex’ plans to build a home office and sauna room in the grounds of a recently inserted home in the Hampstead Conservation Area

Camden Council granted consent for the emerging practice’s scheme at Kebony House in north London, having earlier refused permission for another scheme by the practice on the wooded site. An appeal against this refusal was thrown out by the Planning Inspectorate.

The approved scheme will see two single-storey structures built in the corner of the garden plot, which already houses a single-storey home, Kebony House, completed by Claridge Architects in 2015. This was built in the former grounds of a Victorian mansion block on Oak Hill Park in north London. This 188m² modernist home is now owned by the couple behind interior design company Black & Milk, Russian nationals Olga and Anatoly Alekseev.

Resembling ‘stacked rocks’, the two new blocks by Cooke Fawcett will act as a flexible studio space for the business, and a Russian-style banya, similar to a sauna room. They will be connected by a terrace containing an outdoor plunge pool.

Gaining consent has been a lengthy journey for Cooke Fawcett, which was formed in 2015 by former Herzog & de Meuron staffers Oliver Cooke and Francis Fawcett.

An original application for the scheme was thrown out by councillors in 2017 on grounds including ‘excessive scale, bulk and mass’ and failure to demonstrate that trees would not be harmed.

In January 2018 planning inspector Graham Chamberlain subsequently dismissed an appeal against this refusal, saying the scheme had the ‘potential to harm biodiversity’ at the site.

An application was resubmitted last summer, alongside a preliminary ecological appraisal, and was later granted consent.

Anatoly Alekseev said: ‘After a complex but ultimately successful planning process with Camden we’re thrilled to have the green light to go ahead with building the project.

‘The new structure will be a fantastic counterpoint to our existing house and we’re looking forward to developing the concepts for the interior expression with Cooke Fawcett.’

Show Fullscreen Cooke Fawcett’s Kebony House outbuildings Cooke Fawcett’s Kebony House outbuildings



