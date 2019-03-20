Construction starts on ZHA’s Danjiang bridge

Zaha Hadid Architects’ (ZHA) competition-winning Danjiang bridge in Taiwan has finally started on site

The ground-breaking comes almost four years after ZHA was chosen for the new 920m-long bridge over the mouth of the Tamsui River.

Tendering for the bridge was previously cancelled several times due to a lack or qualified bidders, according to the Taipei Times.

The project’s budget has also increased significantly, from NT$9.5 billion to NT$12.49 billion (approximately £300 million).

The new crossing will use just one 200m-tall concrete mast to support the 920m road, rail and pedestrian steel deck.

According to a ZHA statement: ‘Positioned to optimise structural performance as well as views of the setting sun from popular viewing points along the riverbank, the mast’s location also avoids impeding the navigability of the river.

‘This single-mast design minimises disruption to the riverbed in accordance with the enhanced protection programs of the estuary’s ecosystem as a nature reserve.’

The scheme, drawn up with German engineers Leonhardt, Andrä und Partner, will be the ‘world’s longest single-tower, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge’.

The £300 million bridge will connect the island’s Tamsui and Bali districts and reduce congestion on the existing Guandu Bridge further upstream.

The structure will also allow for the extension of Danhai Light Rail Transportation (DHLRT) system over the Tamsui River to connect the town of Bali and the port and harbour with Taipei’s public rail network.

Once finished – estimated to be in 2024 – the bridge will complete Taiwan’s northern seashore highway system and reduce motor transport travel time between the two shores by about 25 minutes.

The project was won in August 2015 about seven months before Zaha Hadid passed away at the age of 65.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen.