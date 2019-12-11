‘Compulsory Christmas reading’ – architects welcome RIBA’s sustainability guide

Architects have welcomed the RIBA’s ‘ambitious’ new sustainability guide, launched by the institute to help the profession address the climate emergency

The newly-published Sustainable Outcomes Guide outlines eight clear goals that practices of all sizes and scales can aim for, underpinned by specific design principles.

The guide’s outcomes, detailed below, align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and include net zero operational carbon, net zero embodied carbon, and a sustainable water cycle.

RIBA president Alan Jones urged all members to use the guide as a ‘matter of urgency’, adding: ’The time for warm words is over.’

It has been created to support the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge, an initiative to encourage chartered practices to achieve net zero whole-life carbon for all new and retrofitted buildings by 2030.

LTS Architects’ Anna Woodeson welcomed the guide, describing it as ‘Compulsory Christmas reading for the entire profession. Well-presented, easily digestible and necessarily ambitious.’

Jonathan Hines, Architype’s managing director, said the guidelines and the RIBA 2030 challenge were ’great foundations’ for designing more sustainably.

’We are delighted to see the emphasis on operational and embodied carbon and post occupancy evaluation and hope that all practices develop the skills and adopt the rigour required to design in this way.

’That requires significant investment in training, research and knowledge sharing - for example we spend around 10 per cent of our turnover every year to achieve that.’

’For most buildings, there is still an outrageous gap in performance in use compared to what is promised at design stage - we’d love to see that eliminated and is the only way the industry stands a chance of meeting zero carbon goals.’

ZEDfactory founder Bill Dunster said that while the guide looked ‘a very good idea’ he questioned why it had taken so long to produce. ’Whatever took them so long? We have been working to this agenda for more than 20 years.

’It would be really good if architects collaborated to solve this industry transformation, rather than the bitchy, ego-driven competition we see today.

’This would create economies of scale on key supply chain components that will reduce the cost and risk of delivery much faster than each practice re inventing the wheel.’

Jones added that current building regulations do not reflect the reality of buildings in use and ’hamper architects striving for better than the minimum’.

’I believe we must reconstruct our profession as the leaders of sustainable design teams if we are to combat climate change and meet the UK climate targets and our ethical responsibilities.’

He added: ’As architects we are guardians of the built environment. Thanks to our education and continuing professional development we are equipped with the tools to combine strategic ideas with performance and regulation, choice of material, construction and technology – from initiation to occupancy and use.’