Competition: Rutland Mills, Wakefield

City and Provincial Properties is seeking an architect to redevelop a derelict Victorian mill complex next to the Hepworth Wakefield art gallery

The team selected for the estimated £300,000 contract will take over delivery of the 12,000m² mixed-use regeneration of Rutland Mills, a Grade II-listed complex at the edge of the River Calder. Hawkins\Brown was selected to work with the developer in 2015 and won planning for the enormous scheme two years ago.

The project, planned to complete in 2023, will see the former industrial complex which has been derelict since 1999 converted into studios for artists, designers and musicians, house space for digital and tech industries and include workshops, offices, shops, restaurants, galleries and a hotel.

According to the brief: ‘City and Provincial Properties Investments is seeking a contracting party to undertake the RIBA Stage 5 architectural services for a redevelopment of nine buildings that collectively form the Rutland Mills complex.

‘The site is situated to the west of Wakefield city centre and opposite the Hepworth Wakefield. This is a competitive procurement process conducted in accordance with the “restricted” procedure under the EU Public Sector Procurement Directive, 2014/24/EU as implemented in the UK by the Public Contracts Regulations 2015.’

Wakefield is a historic city and former county town of the West Riding of Yorkshire, located on the River Calder bordering the eastern edge of the Pennines. The settlement is a major employment, retail and cultural centre for the wider surrounding region. Farrells won a publicly tendered contract to rethink Wakefield city centre in February.

The city is the birthplace of the sculptor Barbara Hepworth. David Chipperfield Architects completed the Hepworth gallery in the city seven years ago. Feilden Fowles’ The Weston visitor centre at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park nearby was also shortlisted for last year’s RIBA Stirling Prize.

The Rutland Mills scheme forms the ‘critical’ third stage of the wider regeneration of the city’s Waterfront area, already home to the Stirling Prize-shortlisted Hepworth Wakefield gallery designed by David Chipperfield Architects.

The first phase of the Waterfront regeneration masterplan, completed in 2009, saw the creation of new office and work space. The opening of the Hepworth Wakefield in 2011 marked the end of the second phase.

The outline of the mills’ 34m-high chimney, which was demolished in 1982, will be recreated by a steel lattice structure that will be ‘internally lit at night to create a recognisable beacon for the complex’.

The deadline for applications is 10 June.

Stuart Pennycook

City and Provincial Properties Investments

Lynton House

7-12 Tavistock Square

London

C1H 9LT

Email: stuart.pennycook@operapm.co.uk

Tel: +44 770419524