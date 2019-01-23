Competition: Powerhouse Museum, Sydney

Malcolm Reading Consultants has launched an open international contest to design a £218 million applied arts and science museum in Parramatta, Sydney

The two-stage competition is looking for an ‘outstanding, world-class’ team to deliver the landmark development within the suburb.

The 18,000m² project – backed by the government of New South Wales – will create a 24-hour home for the Powerhouse Museum, which is currently based in central Sydney. It will also include a planetarium and learning space for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Founded in 1879, the Powerhouse Museum is a major collection of 500,000 objects relating to science and industry. The organisation has been based in Sydney’s Ultimo district since 1988 and is part of New South Wales’s larger Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS).

MAAS chief executive Lisa Havilah said: ‘This is a transformative time for arts and culture in Australia. This next chapter builds upon the museum’s rich history. The Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a renewed museum.’

New South Wales minister for the arts Don Harwin said a purpose-built Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta would ‘welcome people from across the world and New South Wales. We are looking for the best designers from across New South Wales, Australia and internationally to create this new cultural landmark in Parramatta.’

The competition will shortlist up to five teams, who will receive around £80,000 each to participate in the competition’s second phase. Judges include Naomi Milgrom whose Naomi Milgrom Foundation commissions Melbourne’s annual MPavilion and David Gianotten of OMA.

An overall winner will be announced in the second half of this year. The deadline for applications is 11am GMT, 18 March.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Jayne Broomhall

Malcolm Reading Consultants

8 Lincoln’s Inn Fields

London

WC2A 3BP

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7831 2998

Email: maasparramatta@malcolmreading.com