Collective Nine wins Tottenham Pavilion contest

The outfit – set up by Hamish Warren of Adam Khan Architects, Will Beeston of We Made That and Barnaby Hughes, formerly of Adams & Sutherland as a way to work on unique projects outside of their day jobs – was selected from 166 entries to the contest.

Collective Nine’s winning scheme – dubbed ‘A Shared Hall & the Festival of Making’ – was inspired by the civic presence of old market halls and clock towers, and is due to be self-built through a series of community events with local residents next year.

The ‘Tottenham Sculpture Pavilion’ concept by Jack Wates and Merrett Houmøller Architects was meanwhile shortlisted. Both the winner and shortlisted team will each receive a £300 honorarium.

UK teams participating in the contest included Feilden+Mawson, Pedder & Scampton Architects and emerging outfits Lucas Facer and Thomas Randall-Page, MW Architects, Richard Markland Architects and Studio Aki London.

The contest, open to architects, artists and innovators, sought bold proposals for a £15,000-£30,000 structure that reflects the local area and could be constructed on the 365m² site of a former car park on the corner of Eade Road and Seven Sisters Road.

The project is backed by local architect Joe Wright of Wright Architecture, artist Carolina Khouri, and James West of West Creative. The winning concept is planned to be self-built by volunteers next year. The pavilion was originally planned to open as part of the London Festival of Architecture.

A total of 166 submissions were received. International entries arrived from afar afield as Russia, Kuwait, South Africa, Thailand, El Salvador and Chile.

West said: ‘The next phase is about fundraising.’ Wright added: ‘We need to find the money, talk and consult with many more people and go through planning and other checks before we can start any building, hopefully in 2021.’