Collective Nine wins Tottenham Pavilion contest

Small practice Collective Nine has won a competition for a temporary £15,000-£30,000 pavilion in Tottenham, north London
The outfit – set up by Hamish Warren of Adam Khan Architects, Will Beeston of We Made That and Barnaby Hughes, formerly of Adams & Sutherland as a way to work on unique projects outside of their day jobs – was selected from 166 entries to the contest.
Collective Nine’s winning scheme – dubbed ‘A Shared Hall & the Festival of Making’ – was inspired by the civic presence of old market halls and clock towers, and is due to be self-built through a series of community events with local residents next year.
The ‘Tottenham Sculpture Pavilion’ concept by Jack Wates and Merrett Houmøller Architects was meanwhile shortlisted. Both the winner and shortlisted team will each receive a £300 honorarium.
UK teams participating in the contest included Feilden+Mawson, Pedder & Scampton Architects and emerging outfits Lucas Facer and Thomas Randall-Page, MW Architects, Richard Markland Architects and Studio Aki London.
The contest, open to architects, artists and innovators, sought bold proposals for a £15,000-£30,000 structure that reflects the local area and could be constructed on the 365m² site of a former car park on the corner of Eade Road and Seven Sisters Road.
The project is backed by local architect Joe Wright of Wright Architecture, artist Carolina Khouri, and James West of West Creative. The winning concept is planned to be self-built by volunteers next year. The pavilion was originally planned to open as part of the London Festival of Architecture.
A total of 166 submissions were received. International entries arrived from afar afield as Russia, Kuwait, South Africa, Thailand, El Salvador and Chile.
West said: ‘The next phase is about fundraising.’ Wright added: ‘We need to find the money, talk and consult with many more people and go through planning and other checks before we can start any building, hopefully in 2021.’
A Shared Hall & the Festival of Making
Winning Concept by Collective Nine
Gentrification is often unsuccessful when it neglects existing local residents and community‚ as land is developed to maximise density, and civic gestures are reduced to meet basic planning requirements. This concept opposes this by placing the local community at the front and centre, highlighting the need for their presence in the future growth and redevelopment of Tottenham.
‘A Shared Hall’
The project is inspired by the old market halls and clock towers, which are often found in the centre of market towns, and represent the ultimate civic gesture. Forming a notable location at the centre of a community, they provide a place for people to meet and socialise, as well as host a sequence of organised events such as markets, civic celebrations, concerts and speeches.
Seen as a good example of a ‘shared hall’, flexible in its use but civic in its presence, the concepts interprets this, placing a generous shared hall in the middle of the site, which articulates two different spaces at either side. It is orientated toward the street, following the grain of the terraces along Seven Sisters road and forming a strong gable end facing Eade Road.
The character of the pavilion references the industrial roofs structures that are characteristic of the Harringay Warehouses. The pitch of the roof is similar to that of the sawtooth roofs, while the corrugated sheeting is a familiar material within the district. Externally, the striped roof is an expression of the celebratory nature, while internally it forms a decorated ceiling.
A marker located at the entrance to the site acts as a gatehouse through which visitors enter. At night it glows as it’s lit from inside. It is visible for passers-by on the New River Path and provides a starting point for the row of terraces along Seven Sisters Road, marking the south-east corner of the Warehouse District.
‘& the Festival of Making’
The most integral aspect of the proposal is the sequence of engagement events over four weekends. The concept is to engage with the wider community, from construction to when it is in use. The festival is a sequence of community events and workshops that follow the key phases of construction.
The act of building together as a community can begin to trigger interest and inform people on the wider topic of the built environment, as well as be a catalyst for fostering new connections and relationships.
When the ‘shared hall’ is in use, the simple plan allows for flexibility in its use and occupants, hosting an array of organised events, such as markets and concerts, as well as opening its doors for other local groups to enjoy the pavilion as they see fit.
