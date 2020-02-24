Collective Architecture unveils plans for £1.3bn Edinburgh coastal town

Collective Architecture and Dutch practice Studio for New Realities have unveiled plans for a £1.3 billion waterfront town in the Granton district of Edinburgh on the Firth of Forth

More than 3,500 homes will sit alongside a school and medical centre under the plans to overhaul 250ha of greenfield and former industrial land to the north of the Scottish capital.

Local practice Collective Architecture has led on the urban planning for a strategic plan, while the Rotterdam-based Studio for New Realities provided them with advice.

The development is led by the council, which will negotiate funding with the Scottish government if the strategic plan is approved at its sustainability committee on Tuesday (25 February).

Collective Architecture said development of the Granton site could ‘reconnect the city to the water’ and, together with other schemes, ‘transform Scotland’s capital into a unique coastal city’.

The council has said 35 per cent of the homes built will be for affordable rent, achieve net-zero carbon emissions and be delivered by the council or one of its housing partners.

Adam McVey, leader of The City of Edinburgh Council, said: ‘We’ve made a commitment to become a net-zero carbon city by 2030 and the regeneration of Granton offers the perfect opportunity to showcase how this can be delivered.

‘We are committed to working with the local community and partners to create vibrant new neighbourhoods where people live and travel and grow the economy in an eco-friendly way.’

The two design practices worked with a wider project team including Aecom, Arup and environmental consultant LUC.