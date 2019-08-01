Collective Architecture submits Passivhaus homes plans for Glasgow distillery site

Collective Architecture has lodged plans for 89 affordable Passivhaus homes on the site of the former Port Dundas whisky distillery in north Glasgow

The site at Dundashill, known as Platform 3, is being developed for social landlord West of Scotland Housing Association (WSHA). It includes three-storey townhouses, three and four-storey blocks of flats, and a seven-storey landmark building.

The homes will be a mix of tenures: 74 for mid-market and 15 for social rent.

The housing will be the first development on the former distillery site, which is owned by Scottish Canals and is the subject of a masterplan by Igloo Regeneration.

Once the largest distillery in Scotland, whisky production at Port Dundas ceased in 2011 and the distillery was demolished.

Earlier this year, Igloo Regeneration revealed plans by six Glasgow practices – McGinlay Bell, Ann Nisbet Studio, jmarchitects, HAUS Architects, MAST Architects and Stallan Brand – for low-carbon, customisable, timber-panelled modular housing at Dundashill. These are earmarked for the adjacent plot 4a.

Show Fullscreen 3d massing study (no text)

Rupert Daly, an architect at Collective Architecture, said: ‘The client’s brief to meet the Passivhaus Standard not only ensures the highest standards in energy efficiency and comfort for tenants, but has also been a defining factor, offering the design team and client the opportunity to challenge convention in all aspects of the design.’

Sustainable design features include rain gardens, which will form part of the drainage strategy for the site and, together with hedges and strip planting, will give a continuous green strip around the buildings.

Andrew Kubksi, director of development and asset Management at WSHA, said: ‘We are really excited by the stunning design of the development. This has been well received by Glasgow Urban Design Panel and has been approved by Scottish Canal’s board, so we are now able to make our way to a full application with the city’s planning authority.’

A future timescale is not yet known.

Show Fullscreen Site plot 3 dundashill

Project data

Project title Platform 3, Dundashill

Location Dundashill in North Glasgow

Type Of project New build on brownfield site

Client West of Scotland Housing Association

Architects: Collective Architecture

Project architects Rupert Daly (project architect), Emily Ong, (architectural assistant, Part 2)

Structural engineers Peter Brett/Stantec

Funding Scottish Government

Tender date TBC

Start on site TBC

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area TBC

Total cost TBC

M&E consultant RSP Consulting Engineers

Quantity surveyor Naylor & Devlin Associates

