Collective Architecture submits Passivhaus homes plans for Glasgow distillery site

Collective Architecture has lodged plans for 89 affordable Passivhaus homes on the site of the former Port Dundas whisky distillery in north Glasgow
The site at Dundashill, known as Platform 3, is being developed for social landlord West of Scotland Housing Association (WSHA). It includes three-storey townhouses, three and four-storey blocks of flats, and a seven-storey landmark building.
The homes will be a mix of tenures: 74 for mid-market and 15 for social rent.
The housing will be the first development on the former distillery site, which is owned by Scottish Canals and is the subject of a masterplan by Igloo Regeneration.
Once the largest distillery in Scotland, whisky production at Port Dundas ceased in 2011 and the distillery was demolished.
Earlier this year, Igloo Regeneration revealed plans by six Glasgow practices – McGinlay Bell, Ann Nisbet Studio, jmarchitects, HAUS Architects, MAST Architects and Stallan Brand – for low-carbon, customisable, timber-panelled modular housing at Dundashill. These are earmarked for the adjacent plot 4a.
3d massing study (no text)
Rupert Daly, an architect at Collective Architecture, said: ‘The client’s brief to meet the Passivhaus Standard not only ensures the highest standards in energy efficiency and comfort for tenants, but has also been a defining factor, offering the design team and client the opportunity to challenge convention in all aspects of the design.’
Sustainable design features include rain gardens, which will form part of the drainage strategy for the site and, together with hedges and strip planting, will give a continuous green strip around the buildings.
Andrew Kubksi, director of development and asset Management at WSHA, said: ‘We are really excited by the stunning design of the development. This has been well received by Glasgow Urban Design Panel and has been approved by Scottish Canal’s board, so we are now able to make our way to a full application with the city’s planning authority.’
A future timescale is not yet known.
Site plot 3 dundashill
Project data
Project title Platform 3, Dundashill
Location Dundashill in North Glasgow
Type Of project New build on brownfield site
Client West of Scotland Housing Association
Architects: Collective Architecture
Project architects Rupert Daly (project architect), Emily Ong, (architectural assistant, Part 2)
Structural engineers Peter Brett/Stantec
Funding Scottish Government
Tender date TBC
Start on site TBC
Contract duration TBC
Gross internal floor area TBC
Total cost TBC
M&E consultant RSP Consulting Engineers
Quantity surveyor Naylor & Devlin Associates
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.