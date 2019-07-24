Coffey wins job to overhaul London Irish Centre

Coffey Architects has won a competition to redevelop the estate of the London Irish Centre

The practice will transform the community organisation’s existing collection of buildings on Camden Square into a single flexible space.

The London Irish Centre opened on the north London square in 1955, set up to assist immigrants from Ireland arriving in the capital. It has grown over the decades and the centre’s sprawling facilities are currently set across mismatched buildings on irregular levels.

To assist with its modern focus of providing care to the vulnerable and promoting Irish culture and community, the organisation ran a design contest to reimagine the estate and keep it relevant for the future.

Coffey’s winning scheme will include a library; a performance venue; social and event space; advice, outreach, wellbeing and educational facilities; and a workplace for the centre’s employees.

The 3,500m2 project will improve accessibility for a diverse community of ages and abilities while enhancing performance and event facilities. It will also retain and upgrade the centre’s initial villa on Camden Square.

Coffey founder Phil Coffey said: ‘The Irish story is really what’s at the heart of this design.

‘We have taken into consideration the vision, mission, values and heritage of the organisation and translated them into a bold aesthetic and legible layout. We’re looking forward to working with the London Irish Centre team and stakeholders to fulfil the charity’s vision as the Irish Heart of London.’