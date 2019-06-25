Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Coffey wins go-ahead for oval rooftop reading room at City University

25 June, 2019 By

Coffey architects city university library (3)

1/7

Hide caption

  • Coffey architects city university library (3)
  • Coffey architects city university library (1)
  • Coffey architects city university library (2)
  • Coffey architects city university library extension plan aerial model
  • Coffey architects level 7 floor plan

    Level 7 floor plan

  • Co1901 pp city university library view02
  • Co1901 pp city university library view15
  • Comment

Islington Council has approved plans by Coffey Architects for a rooftop extension to the library at City, University of London

Won following an OJEU process last year, the 2,298m² scheme will add a new seventh-floor elliptical reading room to the building in Northampton Square, built in 1970 to designs by Sheppard Robson (then Richard Sheppard, Robson & Partners).

The 45m x 17m oval addition will ‘float’ above a renovated column-free library space and feature a central rooflight and a glulam timber diagrid façade.

According to the practice, the glulam structure was chosen due to its ‘light-weight, sustainability and prefabrication benefits’ and draws ‘on the materiality of the impressive, mature trees within the Northampton Square gardens’.

Aiming for a BREEAM Outstanding rating, the £7 million scheme also includes the strip-out and refurbishment of the existing sixth floor, which will be reconfigured to house extra student study areas, staff offices and associated facilities.

Director Phil Coffey said: ’This is a uniquely expressive project, which will give the university and its students a study space they deserve. While bold, the proposals are sensitive to the immediate context, with a focus on bringing in light, geometry and a warm materiality.’

Due to start on site this autumn, the project is one of the practice’s first in the higher education sector. 

Coffey architects level 7 floor plan

Level 7 floor plan

Level 7 floor plan

Project data

Location Northampton Square, Islington, London EC1
Type of project University/higher education/library
Client City, University of London
Architect Coffey Architects
Planning consultant Gerald Eve
Structural engineer Curtins
Façade Engineer Arup Facades
M&E consultant Couch Perry Wilkes
Quantity surveyor Woodley Coles
CDM adviser Jackson Coles
Main contractor Morgan Sindall
Start on site expected Autumn 2019
Completion expected Autumn 2020
Gross internal floor area 2,298m²

Co1901 pp city university library view15

Co1901 pp city university library view15

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

Related files

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Sign Up for AJ Jobs Alerts

Interview the right candidate on AJ Jobs