Coffey wins go-ahead for oval rooftop reading room at City University

Islington Council has approved plans by Coffey Architects for a rooftop extension to the library at City, University of London

Won following an OJEU process last year, the 2,298m² scheme will add a new seventh-floor elliptical reading room to the building in Northampton Square, built in 1970 to designs by Sheppard Robson (then Richard Sheppard, Robson & Partners).

The 45m x 17m oval addition will ‘float’ above a renovated column-free library space and feature a central rooflight and a glulam timber diagrid façade.

According to the practice, the glulam structure was chosen due to its ‘light-weight, sustainability and prefabrication benefits’ and draws ‘on the materiality of the impressive, mature trees within the Northampton Square gardens’.

Aiming for a BREEAM Outstanding rating, the £7 million scheme also includes the strip-out and refurbishment of the existing sixth floor, which will be reconfigured to house extra student study areas, staff offices and associated facilities.

Director Phil Coffey said: ’This is a uniquely expressive project, which will give the university and its students a study space they deserve. While bold, the proposals are sensitive to the immediate context, with a focus on bringing in light, geometry and a warm materiality.’

Due to start on site this autumn, the project is one of the practice’s first in the higher education sector.

Show Fullscreen Level 7 floor plan Level 7 floor plan





Project data

Location Northampton Square, Islington, London EC1

Type of project University/higher education/library

Client City, University of London

Architect Coffey Architects

Planning consultant Gerald Eve

Structural engineer Curtins

Façade Engineer Arup Facades

M&E consultant Couch Perry Wilkes

Quantity surveyor Woodley Coles

CDM adviser Jackson Coles

Main contractor Morgan Sindall

Start on site expected Autumn 2019

Completion expected Autumn 2020

Gross internal floor area 2,298m²