Coffey Architects picked to design £9m Norwich digital tech hub

Dubbed the The Digi-Tech Factory, the 2,610m² scheme will house the college’s full and part-time technology, engineering and design courses.

The three-storey block, which has been designed with local architect James Lee Burgess, features a sawtooth roofline and will be clad in a perforated screen façade with a large entry canopy.

According to Coffey Architects, the project will ’add to the already thriving digital tech sector in Norfolk and Suffolk by supporting the teaching and research of nearly 500 students’.

A planning application is set to be submitted in the coming weeks and, subject to approval, the project is scheduled to start on site next March.

Last month the practice won the go-ahead for one of the the firm’s first in the higher education sector – a rooftop extension to the library at City, University of London.

Project director Lee Marsden described the Norwich scheme as ’an extremely exciting project for [the] studio’ adding: ‘Our higher education portfolio has been growing steadily, and the opportunity to create such an innovative and important building for Norwich City College further stimulates our passion for light and spaces of learning.’

Coffey architects the digi tech factory for norwich college

Project data



Architect Coffey Architects

Client Norwich City College

Type of project Digital technology hub

Structural engineer Clancy Consulting

M&E consultant Clear Consulting and Design

QS Real Consulting

Planning consultant Lanpro

Landscape consultant Lanpro

Approved building inspector Build Insight

Gross internal floor area 2,610m²

Form of contract Design and Build

Cost £9.1million

Start on site March 2020

Completion May 2021