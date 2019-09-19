Climate Strike: how will architects be responding?

Architectural practices will be joining marches across the country in solidarity with the Climate Strike demonstrations and industrial action taking place tomorrow (20 September)

The global climate strike is a response from business and industry in support of the millions of pupils who have already participated in the Fridays for Future school strikes in recent months, originally sparked by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The international walk-outs also follow the Extinction Rebellion protests earlier this year and the declaration of a climate emergency by the UK Parliament and others, including the RIBA.

Among the practices encouraging their staff to down tools and march is Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. The firm said it would then be linking its offices in Bath, Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester and London for ‘an informal lunchtime carbon footprint review’ before hosting an afternoon of collaborative zero-carbon project workshops.

Other firms known to be taking part in marches include Bennetts Associates, Chetwoods, Exploration Architecture, PRP and Penoyre & Prasad.

East London-based Child Graddon Lewis has planned a whole week of activities and is redesigning its studio’s courtyard to create ‘a symbol for many years to come of 20 September’. It has invited local primary school children to help with planting seeds.

Meanwhile, staff from LTS Architects will also be striking and looking at how to ‘green’ the practice.

Alex Ely’s firm mae architects will be joining the Climate Strike, too. He said: ’We have a programme of climate-related debates and workshops. Attendance at the march is voluntary, so we anticipate having skeleton cover, but we are informing clients that we’re engaging with the strike.’

In London, the UK Green Building Council has called on architects and other industry professionals to gather outside The Building Centre, in Store Street, London WC1, at 11:45am, before marching down to join the main demonstration at Millbank.

The AJ will be reporting from Store Street and tweeting about the day’s protests. Anyone wishing to join in on Twitter should use the hashtag #climatestrike and also tag @architectsjrnal.

Who else will be joining us tomorrow for the #GlobalClimateStrike? We're showing support for #FridaysForFuture in London and Birmingham https://t.co/c5RHUl8a8y — Chetwoods (@Chetwoods) September 19, 2019

On Friday, millions of people around the world will walk out of workplaces & homes to join young people as they demand an end to the age of fossil fuels & climate justice for all. We proudly support our teams from around the world as they take to the streets.#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ROV3TO6TCf — Grimshaw Architects (@GrimshawArch) September 19, 2019

Architype are supporting the Global Climate Strike. This Friday, colleagues will be attending events in London, Hereford, Bristol and Edinburgh. Join us here: https://t.co/Eex9HjsaXh or find your local event here: https://t.co/BphrYu5AI6 #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/5F3lD97axX — Architype (@ArchitypeUK) September 17, 2019

This September, millions of us will walk out of our workplaces and homes as part of the #climatestrike to demand an end to the age of fossil fuels. HSA will be marching as architects, and as members of the Liverpool and global community. Join us at St. George’s Hall at 12! pic.twitter.com/HyPPjqQ7Xw — HarrisonStringfellow (@hsahello) September 13, 2019