Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Climate Strike: how will architects be responding?

19 September, 2019 By

Full screen
Greta thunberg climate strike
  • Comment

Architectural practices will be joining marches across the country in solidarity with the Climate Strike demonstrations and industrial action taking place tomorrow (20 September)

The global climate strike is a response from business and industry in support of the millions of pupils who have already participated in the Fridays for Future school strikes in recent months, originally sparked by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The international walk-outs also follow the Extinction Rebellion protests earlier this year and the declaration of a climate emergency by the UK Parliament and others, including the RIBA.

Among the practices encouraging their staff to down tools and march is Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. The firm said it would then be linking its offices in Bath, Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester and London for ‘an informal lunchtime carbon footprint review’ before hosting an afternoon of collaborative zero-carbon project workshops.

Other firms known to be taking part in marches include Bennetts Associates, Chetwoods, Exploration Architecture, PRP and Penoyre & Prasad.

East London-based Child Graddon Lewis has planned a whole week of activities and is redesigning its studio’s courtyard to create ‘a symbol for many years to come of 20 September’. It has invited local primary school children to help with planting seeds.

Meanwhile, staff from LTS Architects will also be striking and looking at how to ‘green’ the practice.

Alex Ely’s firm mae architects will be joining the Climate Strike, too. He said: ’We have a programme of climate-related debates and workshops. Attendance at the march is voluntary, so we anticipate having skeleton cover, but we are informing clients that we’re engaging with the strike.’   

In London, the UK Green Building Council has called on architects and other industry professionals to gather outside The Building Centre, in Store Street, London WC1, at 11:45am, before marching down to join the main demonstration at Millbank.

The AJ will be reporting from Store Street and tweeting about the day’s protests. Anyone wishing to join in on Twitter should use the hashtag #climatestrike and also tag @architectsjrnal.

 

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs