Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Climate change committee calls for review of national planning policy

29 June, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Full screen
Shutterstock zero carbon houses
  • Comment

Planning policy should be changed to ensure projects are only approved when strict national carbon targets have been taken into account, a panel of experts has urged

The independent Committee on Climate Change (CCC) called for the government to review the overarching National Planning Policy Framework to ensure consistency with the target of eliminating net carbon emissions by 2050.

Outgoing prime minister Theresa May last year passed legislation committing the UK to producing no more carbon emissions than it removes by the middle of this century.

But in a report published this week, the CCC said the 12 months since those laws were passed were ‘not the year of policy progress’ it had called for.

‘That is in part a result of the public health crisis taking priority in recent months, but policy development had already been delayed ahead of the general election,’ said the report. ‘Much more will be required from the government in this parliament.’

The committee, chaired by former environment secretary Lord Deben, called for a ‘step change’ in policy relating to carbon emissions from buildings.

‘Efforts to reduce emissions must be integrated with efforts to improve the safety and resilience of buildings, indoor air quality and efforts to tackle fuel poverty,’ said the report.

It called for the Buildings and Heat Strategy, planned for later this year, to set a clear direction towards phasing out installation of new gas boilers by 2035.

This should be supported by tax changes that favour low-carbon heating over fossil fuels and capital grants for green kit, said the report.

‘Commercial buildings must also be addressed and the public sector should take a lead,’ it added. ‘Embedded emissions, which include emissions from the construction process and the materials used in buildings, must also be tackled.’

UK Green Building Council chief executive Julie Hirigoyen welcomed the committee’s focus on buildings.

‘Coronavirus has transformed the context of our race to net zero and the government must now focus on directing economic stimulus spending towards areas that align with meeting our emissions target,’ she said.

‘The built environment is consistently cited as one of the key levers that can address all three priorities at once: jobs, climate and health. We fully support the CCC’s calls for the government to integrate net zero into all policy-making and ensure procurement strategies are consistent with the UK’s climate objectives.’ 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more