Climate campaigners challenge Foster + Partners on airports

Architects Climate Action Network (ACAN) has said is is gearing up to press all British architecture practices to cease airport expansion work

In a blog published yesterday (Monday), ACAN, which is made up of architects and other built environment professionals, expressed dismay at Foster + Partners’ latest proposal for a new airport in Saudi Arabia and said this was incompatible with the global practice’s endorsement of the Architects Declare and its claims of expertise in sustainability.

‘The ACAN co-ordinators were alarmed at the practice’s continued participation in the expansion of an industry reliant on the extraction and burning of fossil fuels – seemingly in direct contravention of their commitments as an Architects Declare signatory,’ the blog said.

’This is particularly in light of the well-established arguments against further aviation expansion, including a piece by [Architects Declare founders] Steve Tompkins and Michael Pawlyn in the AJ recently […] that debunked many arguments seeking to justify the status quo.’

Leaders of Architects Declare last month told the AJ that they would not be ‘naming and shaming’ practices they believed were failing to live up to its 11 far-reaching pledges.

However, ACAN’s blog revealed it had carried out a snap poll of 227 respondents within its network at the start of the month which found overwhelming support for the idea that UK architecture practices ‘should no longer be working on the expansion of the aviation industry and that ACAN should take action on this’.

More than 80 per cent of respondents either strongly agreed or agreed with a number of statements including the proposal that ACAN should ‘draw a red line’ for aviation expansion projects and that it should challenge Foster + Partners on its position and ask that the practice step down from Architects Declare until it is in a position to ‘comply to and support the initiative in the way that it deserves’.

The blog concluded: ‘Our immediate action will be to write an open letter to Foster + Partners to express ACAN’s position and concerns with this project and the practice’s continuing involvement in aviation expansion […] we will look at options for how we can best begin to advocate for no further aviation expansion industry by UK architecture practices, and aviation expansion in the UK in general.’

Last week, Fosters – a founding signatory of Architects Declare, along with 16 other RIBA Stirling Prize-winners – received a barrage of criticism after unveiling proposals for a terminal and control tower serving the under-construction Amaala luxury resort, a project described as ‘akin to a private members’ club’.

One commentator said the Architects Declare movement had ‘lost all credibility’, while sustainability expert and consultant Simon Sturgis accused the practice of a ‘climate betrayal’.

Foster + Partners has been approached for comment.

Foster + Partners’ Amaala International Airport proposals Foster + Partners’ Amaala International Airport proposals