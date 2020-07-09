Climate activists, former president and diversity champions run for RIBA council

Architects Climate Action Network (ACAN) has put forward five candidates, who pledge to make ‘human and planetary wellbeing the top priority of the RIBA’.

They will be up against several candidates for regional and national seats on the council who are pushing for more diversity at the institute.

These include HOK’s Femi Oresanya, chair of the RIBA’s Architects for Change group, as well as his fellow panellists Timothy Onyenobi, Angela Dapper and Pedro Gil.

Sarah Akigbogun, who is one of 18 architects running for six London council seats, has also said diversity is one of her ‘core issues’. Meanwhile Simone de Gale, one of the first architect recipients of the Stephen Lawrence Bursary Award, is hoping to be re-elected to national council and is up against nine other contenders standing for two national council member seats.

In a statement (published in full below), ACAN acknowledged ‘the lack of diversity’ in its group of candidates – Duncan Baker-Brown, Joe Giddings, Alasdair Ben Dixon, Anna Webster, and Seb Laan Lomas - encouraged its supporters to ‘extend their support to some of the other candidates standing on climate and social justice platforms’.

Jack Pringle, RIBA president from 2005 to 2007, is running for a London council seat to turn around what he describes as the ‘torrid time the institute has had over the past decade’.

Speaking to the AJ, Pringle said he was standing because the RIBA had ‘lost its way’.

He lamented the ‘poor decisions that have resulted in Portland Place being as dead as a dodo; the sale of part of RIBA Enterprises to raise money; the president who had to stand down for a while under investigation; and the appointment of Nigel Carrington, a lawyer, to chair the RIBA Board.’

However Piers Taylor, founder of Invisible Studio Architects and host of The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, who had initially thrown his hat into the ring for one of the two national council seats, has since withdrawn.

Taylor told the AJ: ’With all that is happening, politically, socially, climatically, do I really want to use valuable time […] within an outmoded and antediluvian institution when there are far better places to invest my energy, such as in teaching or in practice.

’I’m sick of talking, which is all the RIBA does from a position of relative insularity. Far better to quit the RIBA – which I’ll do if Simon Allford gets in [as the next president] – and invest any energy I have elsewhere.’

Five council members have already been elected unopposed, while the RIBA South council seat will remain vacant, with no architect having put themself forward.

A new president for the Royal Society for Architects in Wales, Gavin Traylor, has also been named after standing unopposed.

Anonymous voting for the council seats will open next Tuesday (14 July), on the same day as voting for the next RIBA President.

A full overview of who is running, and has been elected, to each seat can be viewed on the RIBA’s website here.