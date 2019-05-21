Clerkenwell Design Week 2019: Top picks

As the annual design event gets under way, the AJ’s Fran Williams selects the best things for architects to visit

Pareidolia by Jestico + Whiles and Porcelanosa

For the second year running, Jestico + Whiles and Porcelanosa have teamed up with Studio Fractual and Architainment Lighting to create a large-scale immersive installation in an empty site at 2 Clerkenwell Road. Constructed from a seamless line of Krion freestanding ceramic fins at 2.3m high and raised on a stone platform, Pareidolia explores concepts of movement, memory and pattern.

Source: Jestico + Whiles

Decade: a collection of 10 beacons

To coincide with Clerkenwell Design Week’s 10th anniversary, 10 columns or ‘beacons’ have been designed by key figures in the creative industries. Two are by architects: interior design and architectural studio JMDA’s Parkside in Clerkenwell Green, and EBBA Architects’ diamond motif wrapped columns in St James’s Church Garden.

Source: EBBA Architects

Moth Pavilion: Clerkenwell Beauty by StudioDA

studioDA and Atelier One have collaborated on the design of a pavilion to feature in Spa Fields Park. Soundtracked by the rustle of leaves, the form of the pavilion is designed to create the impression of a giant winged insect with a canopy of lightweight recycled fabric and legs formed of camouflaged painted steel.

Source: studioDA

Fringe

Clerkenwell is home to a variety of architecture practices, branding agencies and craft studios who will be opening their doors to visitors throughout the three-day festival. Among 25 local practices is Apt, which is showcasing a collaboration with Huguet of bespoke terrazzo pieces formed using waste materials from construction. Patrick Lewis Architects, Metropolitan Workshop, shedKM and CZWG are also hosting workshops, displays and exhibitions.

Source: Huguet

Clerkenwell Design Week runs 21–23 May 2019