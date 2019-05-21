Unsupported browser

Clerkenwell Design Week 2019: Top picks

21 May, 2019 By

As the annual design event gets under way, the AJ’s Fran Williams selects the best things for architects to visit

Pareidolia by Jestico + Whiles and Porcelanosa

For the second year running, Jestico + Whiles and Porcelanosa have teamed up with Studio Fractual and Architainment Lighting to create a large-scale immersive installation in an empty site at 2 Clerkenwell Road. Constructed from a seamless line of Krion freestanding ceramic fins at 2.3m high and raised on a stone platform, Pareidolia explores concepts of movement, memory and pattern. 

Pareidolia jw 03

Source: Jestico + Whiles

Decade: a collection of 10 beacons

To coincide with Clerkenwell Design Week’s 10th anniversary, 10 columns or ‘beacons’ have been designed by key figures in the creative industries. Two are by architects: interior design and architectural studio JMDA’s Parkside in Clerkenwell Green, and EBBA Architects’ diamond motif wrapped columns in St James’s Church Garden.

Ebba column 1

Source: EBBA Architects

Moth Pavilion: Clerkenwell Beauty by StudioDA

studioDA and Atelier One have collaborated on the design of a pavilion to feature in Spa Fields Park. Soundtracked by the rustle of leaves, the form of the pavilion is designed to create the impression of a giant winged insect with a canopy of lightweight recycled fabric and legs formed of camouflaged painted steel. 

Pano 0082 0084 200519 rff clerkenwell design week compete large

Source: studioDA

Fringe

Clerkenwell is home to a variety of architecture practices, branding agencies and craft studios who will be opening their doors to visitors throughout the three-day festival. Among 25 local practices is Apt, which is showcasing a collaboration with Huguet of bespoke terrazzo pieces formed using waste materials from construction. Patrick Lewis Architects, Metropolitan Workshop, shedKM and CZWG are also hosting workshops, displays and exhibitions.

Apt sub1 new

Source: Huguet

Clerkenwell Design Week runs 21–23 May 2019

