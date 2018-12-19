City of London approves Make’s tweaked Leadenhall skyscraper

Ken Shuttleworth’s practice Make has won permission for revised plans for a 35-storey office block next to Leadenhall Market in the City of London

The planning authority’s councillors last night (18 December) voted in favour of the reworked scheme at 1 Leadenhall which cuts the tower height from 166m to 158m and moves a proposed viewing platform 8m higher up the skyscraper.

Last year Make won the green light for an earlier design for the site, south-west of Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ landmark Cheesegrater skyscraper, and gained approval for non-material amendments in February 2018.

But the firm came back with more significant changes to the scheme this summer.

The approved tower, which includes 50,368m² of office space, will replace the 1988 GMW-designed Leadenhall Court, and be the latest high-rise building to emerge in the growing Eastern Cluster.

According to the AJ100 practice, the scheme ’has continued to evolve in a number of areas, driven by further technical design development, viability appraisals for both the retail and office areas of the scheme, and, most importantly, a need to meet office tenant requirements’.

Show Fullscreen 1 leadenhall podium changes Original proposal (left) and reworked proposal, July 2018 (right)





Among the changes listed in the new design and access statement are: increased space for shops on the ground floor; alterations to the façade of the ‘street block’; a reduction in the basement depth; wider pavements on Gracechurch Street and on Whittington Avenue; and refined massing.

Both the Victorian Society and independent charity the Historic Royal Palaces had objected to the previous proposals, the latter over concerns about the scheme’s impact on ‘iconic views’ of the Tower of London when seen from the east.

Recommending the scheme for approval, a City of London planning report said the appearance of the building was considered ‘acceptable’. It added: ‘The scheme would deliver a public viewing gallery which would be free of charge and an important contribution to the public benefit of the scheme.’