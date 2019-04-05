Chipperfield wins Munich pension fund HQ contest

David Chipperfield Architects Berlin has won an international contest for a landmark headquarters building in Munich

The German office of David Chipperfield’s practice defeated 11 rival bidders to win the competition to design the new base for pension fund Bayerische Versorgungskammer.

The winning scheme will be constructed on a former Siemens site at 76 Richard-Strauss-Straße within the Bogenhausen district of the historic German city.

According to a statement from the practice: ‘The proposal prevailed against 11 other submissions, with the jury impressed by the clear formal language and the highly flexible floor plans.

‘The urban planning and use of landscape to integrate the building into its surroundings were also crucial factors for the decision.

‘The winning design scheme features a sculptural ensemble made up of three large volumes. A tall tower on Richard-Strauss-Straße is complemented by a connecting building wing and a lower tower.

‘While the tower situated on the street provides a counterpart to the existing high-rise buildings, the open ground floor of the ensemble creates a flowing transition to the adjacent park.

‘The delicate structure remains visible through the building’s fully glazed façade, creating an intriguing sense of depth.’

The win comes six months after German developer Euroboden released images of a proposed David Chipperfield residential scheme in Munich.

The firm is collaborating with landscape architects Atelier Loidl on the latest headquarters scheme. The other finalists included German-Iranian architect Hadi Teherani, who was placed second, and Munich’s Otto Steidle in third place.