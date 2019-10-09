Chipperfield reveals New York skyscraper design for Rolex

David Chipperfield Architects has unveiled its competition-winning designs for Rolex USA’s new headquarters in New York

As revealed by the AJ in June, it is understood the practice saw off Foster + Partners, BIG and Diller Scofidio + Renfro to land the commission.

The 25-storey stepped tower will replace an existing building on the corner of 5th Avenue and 53rd Street, which has been occupied by the watchmaker since the 1970s.

The skyscraper will house office space for Rolex staff and a new ground-floor store, and is being billed as ‘an important symbol of Rolex’s commitment to quality, precision and excellence’.

According to the practice, the 15,329m² building has been designed to LEED Platinum standard, the US Green Building Council’s highest rating for environmental efficiency.

David Chipperfield said: ‘We are proud to have been selected to design the Rolex USA headquarters building. Our team is committed to creating an exemplary building befitting the heritage and culture of the Rolex brand as well as its prominent 5th Avenue location.’

The scheme is not Chipperfield’s first skyscraper in New York. The practice has also worked on the Bryant – a 31-storey block between 5th and 6th Avenues housing a hotel and 18 floors of private flats (pictured below).