Chipperfield chosen to design Berlin office tower

18 November, 2019 By

Competition design by David Chipperfield Architects

David Chipperfield Architects has been picked to design an 18-storey office block in the centre of Berlin

The design was chosen unanimously over 11 competing schemes by unnamed architects.

The 20,000m² office will sit on a traffic junction at Jannowitz Bridge, in the Berlin’s Mitte district, next to a rail line and the River Spree.

The building will stand at 70m and include terraces with roof gardens and a public bar on the top floor.

In a statement on its website, the practice said the tower would form part of a ‘new urban ensemble’ along Holzmarktstrasse, together with an office designed by Kuehn Malvezzi.

Describing the building’s concept, it said: ‘The compact building volume is modulated in such a way that projections and recesses make distinct references to the neighbouring buildings and the adjacent urban railway.’

Chipperfield is working on the scheme from its Berlin office, alongside engineer Arup and landscape architect Wirtz International. The tower is being developed by Art-Invest Real Estate.

