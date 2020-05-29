Child Graddon Lewis’s Westminster homes plan approved

Westminster councillors have approved a 112-home mixed-use scheme by Child Graddon Lewis near the Grand Union Canal in central London
The local authority’s Planning Applications Sub Committee voted at a virtual meeting this month to grant consent to the practice’s three-block scheme on Harrow Road.
As well as residential apartments, the scheme will contain a nursery, a community centre, a café and office space.
The blocks will be five, eight and 15 storeys high, plus plant and core elements. They will be built following demolition of existing community centre and nursery buildings on the site.
Planning officers said that despite a number of objections to the scheme on grounds of its scale, the designs introduced a greater density, height and mass to the site ’in a way which minimises townscape harm’.
Westminster Builds, a council-owned company established to deliver regeneration and development projects, is the client for the scheme. Willmott Dixon is the contractor.
Sustainability features include renewable energy from air source heat pumps and solar panels; rainwater collection; and living roofs. A ‘playable landscape’ will link the development to an existing canalside park.
Child Graddon Lewis said its scheme ’significantly improves’ connectivity between Harrow Road and the canal.
The practice added that the layout of each flat had been designed to maximise views through to the canal. Active frontages provided a sense of place and created a safe and secure environment for residents, it said.
Child Graddon Lewis director James Felstead said the scheme ’shows how good quality design can help unlock latent opportunity on existing brownfield land despite complex constraints’.
Child Graddon Lewis’ approved Harrow Road scheme in Westminster - residential plan
Project Data
Name Harrow Road
Location Westminster, London
Client Westminster City Council
Architect Child Graddon Lewis
Engineer Stantect
Contractor Willmott Dixon
Landscape Allen Pyke Associates
Consultation London Communications Agency
Project manager WSP
Gross residential internal area 10,657m²
Gross non-residential internal area 2,020m²
Child Graddon Lewis’ approved Harrow Road scheme in Westminster site plan lower-ground floor
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (2)
Rob Hutchings29 May, 2020 7:38 am
Yuck. How bland.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
chris boyce29 May, 2020 11:17 am
Lifeless, fussy and poor composition, the school is kind of lost in there and the affordable element is treated as second class, not impressed. A Westminster DRP is needed and fast!
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment