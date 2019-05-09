Chelsea stadium designers look at new sites in bid to cut costs

The design team working on expansion plans for Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge stadium are attempting to revive the project by slashing costs by as much as £500 million

According to the AJ’s sister title New Civil Engineer, sources close to the project have confirmed that alternative sites are now being looked at, with club bosses believed to be open to the idea of a new location.

However, with planning permission already in place for a Herzog & de Meuron-designed stadium, featuring 264 brick-clad buttresses, it is understood the preferred option is to remain at the current Stamford Bridge site.

Chelsea bosses paused expansion plans last May after the initial cost of the project almost doubled to around £1 billion.

At the time, a spokesperson for Chelsea said the club’s proposed 60,000-seater stadium had been put on ice due to an ’unfavourable investment climate’.

It is understood that the club wants the cost to be reduced by ’around £500million’, before it gives the green light for the project to be restarted.

However a spokesperson for the club confirmed that the stadium was still ‘completely on hold’, adding that ‘there has been no time frame set for a reconsideration of this position’.

Aecom is the strategic planner on the job, with WSP and Schlaich Bergermann acting as structural engineers.

Shortly before the project was paused, VolkerFitzpatrick had been named as the preferred bidder for a £95 million contract for piling and diversion works at the stadium.

Since then, Ineos owner and Britain’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe has repeatedly been linked with a £2 billion takeover of the club.

However, New Civil Engineer understands that Chelsea bosses have held informal talks with stadium designers, suggesting that if the cost can be brought down then the project could be restarted under the current ownership.

Under the original plan, the existing 41,600-seater stadium in west London would be demolished to make way for the construction of the new 60,000 capacity football stadium and an ancillary stadium.

The 6.2ha site is bounded by London Underground’s District line to the north-west, and the Southern mainline railway to the east. Currently, these lines are in open air cuttings, but to increase the capacity of the stadium, decks would be built over the top of the lines to allow the footprint of the stadium to be increased.

Under the plans, the roof of the stadium would be supported by radial steel roof trusses that will span 50m over the stadium bowl. The trusses are supported by a steel tension ring arrangement which is supported by 264 vertical concrete columns around the stadium’s perimeter.

The main columns around the perimeter of the structure would then be clad in brick.

While revised designs are likely to be simplified, it is understood that any redesign will retain the rail overbuild as it is deemed integral to expansion.

Planning permission for the stadium was granted by London mayor Sadiq Khan and Hammersmith & Fulham Council in January 2017. Under the terms, enabling works must begin by January 2020 or the permission expires. The planning document also states that construction works must begin before January 2023.