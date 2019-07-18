Charles Holland wins go-ahead for ‘quietly playful’ pre-school

Charles Holland Architects has won planning approval for a new 118m² preschool in the village of Kingsdown, east Kent
According to practice founder and former FAT director Charles Holland, the ‘simple’ nursery school building will have a ‘quiet sense of playfulness appropriate to its function’.
The timber-framed structure will be built in the grounds of the existing Kingsdown and Ringwould Primary School, replacing a run-down temporary classroom.
The flexible main teaching space will be able to house up to 30 preschool-age children, and can be subdivided. It will open out on to an external play area and garden.
The scheme also includes staff offices, cloakrooms, a kitchen, toilets and storage.
The building will be clad in white-painted vertical timber boarding with pink-painted chevron boarding to mark out the recessed entrance – a covered waiting and collecting area for parents with buggies.
The practice added: ‘Two green-painted tree-trunk columns frame the entrance below a semicircular lunette-window that illuminates the interior.
‘Signage has been incorporated into the architecture in a manner that recalls the lettering on the nearby village hall as well as a tradition of small-scale civic buildings more generally. A pair of triangular-shaped window bays, scaled to the height of preschool-age children provide views out and reading-nooks within.’
The gutters, downpipes and ‘lollypop’ railings will all be painted jade green.
Holland described working on the project as ‘particularly enjoyable’. He said: ‘We were involved from the very early stages, assisting in funding applications and undertaking community consultation.
‘The resulting design is a simple building distinguished by architectural subtleties and a quiet sense of playfulness appropriate to its function.’
The practice is now developing the detailed design and work is expected to begin later this year.
Model views
Project data
Location Kingsdown, Kent
Type of project Education
Client Kingsdown Pre-School
Architect Charles Holland Architects
Structural engineer Morph Structures
CDM adviser Charles Holland Architects
Main contractor N/A
Funding Confidential
Tender date To be confirmed
Start on site date To be confirmed
Contract duration 10 Months
Gross internal floor area 118m²
Form of contract To be confirmed
Annual CO2 emissions To be confirmed
Total cost Confidential
Location plan
