Charles Holland gets green light for Kent school art centre

Dover District Council has given Charles Holland Architects the green light for a new art centre at a boarding school in Kent

Northbourne Park School is set in the Grade II*-listed Betteschanger House, a former country house designed by Victorian architect George Devey.

The architect is masterplanning several projects to add to the campus, including a new all-weather sports pitch, a dormitory block and the Centre for Creative Art.

The timber-framed art centre will be built away from the house, bordered on one side by mature trees. On the other side it will open up to a country landscape and will be used for outdoor art lessons and dramatic performances.

Practice founder Charles Holland said: ‘As admirers of Devey’s work, it has been a great pleasure to work on the development of the school’s exceptionally beautiful site.

‘Rather than mimic the materials or forms of Betteshanger House in an obvious way, we have developed a pavilion building that contains abstracted references to Devey’s work.’

Show Fullscreen Np cah plan Floor plan