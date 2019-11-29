Charles Holland gets green light for Kent school art centre

Dover District Council has given Charles Holland Architects the green light for a new art centre at a boarding school in Kent
Northbourne Park School is set in the Grade II*-listed Betteschanger House, a former country house designed by Victorian architect George Devey.
The architect is masterplanning several projects to add to the campus, including a new all-weather sports pitch, a dormitory block and the Centre for Creative Art.
The timber-framed art centre will be built away from the house, bordered on one side by mature trees. On the other side it will open up to a country landscape and will be used for outdoor art lessons and dramatic performances.
Practice founder Charles Holland said: ‘As admirers of Devey’s work, it has been a great pleasure to work on the development of the school’s exceptionally beautiful site.
‘Rather than mimic the materials or forms of Betteshanger House in an obvious way, we have developed a pavilion building that contains abstracted references to Devey’s work.’
Np cah plan
Project Data
Location Betteshanger, Kent
Type of project New-build education
Client Northbourne Park School
Architect Charles Holland Architects
Engineer HRW
Planning consultant Tim Harbord
Heritage consultant Architectural History Practice
Budget Undisclosed
Plan charles holland architects kent
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Atticus 29 November, 2019 11:26 am
Shades of Asplunds Woodland Chapel and Tallum Pavillion. Good to have a quirky eccentric around who provokes us out of our featureless minimalism.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment