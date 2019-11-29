Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Charles Holland gets green light for Kent school art centre

29 November, 2019 By

np cah front render

Front view of the art centre, facing a line of trees

Source:Charles Holland Architects

1/10

Hide caption

  • np cah front render

    Front view of the art centre, facing a line of trees

    Source:Charles Holland Architects

  • np cha rear view

    Rear view of art centre, where outdoor lessons can take place

    Source:Charles Holland Architects

  • ns birds eye view

    Bird's eye view of the school campus

    Source:Charles Holland Architects

  • Plan charles holland architects kent

    Site plan

  • Np cah plan

    Floor plan

  • Np cah rear ele

    Rear elevation

  • Np cah front ele

    Front elevation

  • Np cah side ele

    Side elevation

  • Np cah side 2 ele

    Side elevation

  • Np cah roof plan

    Roof plan

  • 1 Comment

Dover District Council has given Charles Holland Architects the green light for a new art centre at a boarding school in Kent

Northbourne Park School is set in the Grade II*-listed Betteschanger House, a former country house designed by Victorian architect George Devey. 

The architect is masterplanning several projects to add to the campus, including a new all-weather sports pitch, a dormitory block and the Centre for Creative Art.

The timber-framed art centre will be built away from the house, bordered on one side by mature trees. On the other side it will open up to a country landscape and will be used for outdoor art lessons and dramatic performances.

Practice founder Charles Holland said: ‘As admirers of Devey’s work, it has been a great pleasure to work on the development of the school’s exceptionally beautiful site.

‘Rather than mimic the materials or forms of Betteshanger House in an obvious way, we have developed a pavilion building that contains abstracted references to Devey’s work.’

Np cah plan

Np cah plan

Floor plan

Project Data

Location Betteshanger, Kent
Type of project New-build education
Client Northbourne Park School
Architect Charles Holland Architects
Engineer HRW
Planning consultant Tim Harbord
Heritage consultant Architectural History Practice
Budget Undisclosed

Plan charles holland architects kent

Plan charles holland architects kent

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Atticus 29 November, 2019 11:26 am

    Shades of Asplunds Woodland Chapel and Tallum Pavillion. Good to have a quirky eccentric around who provokes us out of our featureless minimalism.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs