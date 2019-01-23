Charles Holland and Lee Evans picked for Dover fort restoration

The two practices were selected by The Land Trust to regenerate the 42ha complex which was built during the 1860s and later integrated into an army barracks before closing in 2006.

Lee Evans Partnership will stabilise and conserve the fort and the neighbouring west wing battery, which could be opened to the public for the first time.



Deal-based Charles Holland Architects will meanwhile work with Dover Arts Development and local residents on a public engagement programme intended to generate innovative proposals for the former battery.

Fort Burgoyne was part of a series of defences built in response to the threat of a French invasion. The polygonal building later became part of the former Connaught Barracks, which has now been earmarked for residential redevelopment.

Chris Valdus, Fort Burgoyne heritage project manager for the Land Trust, said: ‘2019 promises to be a turning point for Fort Burgoyne.

‘The diverse and highly skilled team we have appointed will be working together to start addressing major structural issues and engage community and potential partners in starting the journey towards realising an exciting and secure future for this amazing space.’

Charles Holland Architects has previously worked with Dover Arts Development on a series of a plaques for a new Art and Architecture Trail on the East Kent coast running from Capel le Ferne to Deal.

Image: Andy Madhatter / Land Trust