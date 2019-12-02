Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Charity auction of architects’ artworks raises more than £50,000

2 December, 2019 By

Kengo kuma yusubara wooden bridge museum

Kengo Kuma Yusuhara Wooden Bridge Museum

1/18

Hide caption

  • Kengo kuma yusubara wooden bridge museum

    Kengo Kuma Yusuhara Wooden Bridge Museum

  • Zaha hadid zhd mindzonerelief

    Zaha Hadid Design, Mind Zone, 2019

  • Kaws small lie (three works)

    KAWS. Small Lie (Three Works), 2017

  • A portal to the sky a door to infinite mike oades

    Mike Oades: A portal to the sky... a door to infinite

  • Durands wharf ian ritchie

    Ian Ritchie; Durand's Wharf

  • Crowley's coal loader jetty fred pilbrow

    Fred Pilbrow; Crowley’s Wharf Coal Loader Jetty: downview & Crowley’s Wharf Coal Loader Jetty: upview, 2019

  • 184597 1572519988 carol wyss bow creek sq12

    Carol Wyss; Bow Creek

  • Sir antony gormley obe hold ix

    Antony Gormley; HOLD IX, 2014

  • Canaries in a goldmine chris dyson

    Chris Dyson: Canaries in a Goldmine

  • Idea store chrips street 2004 adjaye

    David Adjaye; Idea store, Chrisp Street, 2004

  • James hart dyke toy duck

    James Hart Dyke; Toy Duck, 2011

  • East and west from blue bridge rab bennetts

    Rab Bennetts, East and West from Blue Bridge (Two Works), 2019

  • Isle of doges reflections laurie chetwood

    Laurie Chetwood: Isle of doges reflections

  • Into the night john burrell

    John Burrell - Into the night

  • 10x10 live auction 3

    Auction night

  • 10x10 live auction 2

    Auction night

  • Img 1780
  • Img 1864
  • Comment

An auction of artworks by architects and artists has raised more than £50,000 to support work assisting vulnerable communities around the world

Architectural charity Article 25 sold more than 100 pieces of art from contributors including David Adjaye, Kengo Kuma, and the late Zaha Hadid at its annual 10x10 fundraiser, held in London last week.

All the pieces focused on this year’s theme, the Isle of Dogs.

A 12cm x 8cm painting in carbon and casein by Antony Gormley (HOLD IX, 2014) fetched the highest price on the night, going for £2,800.

A 1954 print by Swiss sculptor, painter, draftsman and printmaker Alberto Giacometti (Bust of Annette), went for £2,200, while KAWS’ Small Lie (Three Works), 2017 was snapped up for £2,000.

Now in its 9th year, the 10x10 art auction held at the RIBA was run by former Sotheby’s auctioneer Adrian Biddell.

All the funds raised will go to support Article 25, which is working on a new outpatient department in Purulia, India, phases 3 and 4 of a pre-school for disabled children in Tanzania, and ’essential works’ for the Yangon General Hospital in Myanmar.

Next year the charity will also start the design and construction of 1,700 homes on the island of Dominica, which was devastated by the hurricane of 2017.

Penoyre & Prasad director Sunand Prasad, who chairs Article 25, said the auction had helped raise vital funds  to support the charity’s ongoing work alongside communities in need of essential shelter.

He said: ’Often these people are facing the most deep-seated poverty challenges in the world, so the charity’s work to provide the resources and skills needed to face up to such challenges is ever important.

‘Without the generosity and support we receive through events such as these, I am certain Article 25 would not be able to make the far-reaching impact that it does today.’

Unfortunately for the charity, the auction did not make as much money as in previous years. In 2014 and 2018 the event raised more than £100,000.

10x10 live auction 2

10x10 live auction 2

Auction night

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs