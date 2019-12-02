Charity auction of architects’ artworks raises more than £50,000

An auction of artworks by architects and artists has raised more than £50,000 to support work assisting vulnerable communities around the world

Architectural charity Article 25 sold more than 100 pieces of art from contributors including David Adjaye, Kengo Kuma, and the late Zaha Hadid at its annual 10x10 fundraiser, held in London last week.

All the pieces focused on this year’s theme, the Isle of Dogs.

A 12cm x 8cm painting in carbon and casein by Antony Gormley (HOLD IX, 2014) fetched the highest price on the night, going for £2,800.

A 1954 print by Swiss sculptor, painter, draftsman and printmaker Alberto Giacometti (Bust of Annette), went for £2,200, while KAWS’ Small Lie (Three Works), 2017 was snapped up for £2,000.

Now in its 9th year, the 10x10 art auction held at the RIBA was run by former Sotheby’s auctioneer Adrian Biddell.

All the funds raised will go to support Article 25, which is working on a new outpatient department in Purulia, India, phases 3 and 4 of a pre-school for disabled children in Tanzania, and ’essential works’ for the Yangon General Hospital in Myanmar.

Next year the charity will also start the design and construction of 1,700 homes on the island of Dominica, which was devastated by the hurricane of 2017.

Penoyre & Prasad director Sunand Prasad, who chairs Article 25, said the auction had helped raise vital funds to support the charity’s ongoing work alongside communities in need of essential shelter.

He said: ’Often these people are facing the most deep-seated poverty challenges in the world, so the charity’s work to provide the resources and skills needed to face up to such challenges is ever important.

‘Without the generosity and support we receive through events such as these, I am certain Article 25 would not be able to make the far-reaching impact that it does today.’

Unfortunately for the charity, the auction did not make as much money as in previous years. In 2014 and 2018 the event raised more than £100,000.