Chapman Taylor looks east as UK turnover drops 19 per cent in two years

Chapman Taylor has said it is targeting further growth in Saudi Arabia and China as its UK turnover fell for the second year in a row

In accounts filed at Companies House this week, the AJ100 practice revealed its pre-tax profit had dipped by £200,000, or 8 per cent, in the year to 30 June 2019.

Group revenue rose by just over a £1 million, to £36.7 million, in the practice’s 60th year in business.

But the percentage of Chapman Taylor’s income earned in the UK fell to 27, down from 30 per cent in its previous financial year, and 34 per cent the year before.

The practice was paid a total of £9.9 million in the UK, down £2.3 million, or 19 per cent, from two years ago.

The figure compares to revenue of £15.1 million in other European countries and £11.6 million in the rest of the world.

The company’s main board director Michael Cottam said the results amounted to ‘another strong and steady performance’ for the practice.

And he revealed that the firm’s ‘key growth markets’ were China, south-east Asia and Saudia Arabia, each of which are expected to yield further growth in the year ahead.

Chapman Taylor has 16 offices around the world, though it does not operate in the United States. It is working across Asia, is carrying out jobs in Cameroon and Egypt in Africa, and is ‘explor[ing] new markets in Latin America’.

In China, the practice is masterplanning a 6.8km2 ‘ecological innovation zone’, a 27ha ‘smart culture and technology district’ and a 69km2 ‘conservation and tourism’ area called Land of Giant Pandas.

In Saudia Arabia, Chapman Taylor is principal consultant on Madinah Downtown, a major mixed-use project, while it is also involved in competitions relating to Neom City, a new £379 billion ‘smart city’ being developed by the government.