Chancellor hands £156m boost to Meridian Water development

Sajid Javid has boosted Karakusevic Carson Architects’ mammoth Meridian Water scheme as part of a £624 million investment in new homes

The chancellor promised £156 million for the practice’s 10,000-home north London scheme, cash that will unlock rail and road works as well as land remediation, flood alleviation and utilities projects.

Javid also pledged £218 million for Beaulieu Station in Essex and a related bypass, which he said would unlock up to 14,000 homes.

Three more chunks of cash were outlined to unlock thousands more homes in Essex, east London and Bedfordshire.

The money, which will help with delivery of almost 50,000 residential units, will come from the Housing Infrastructure Fund, launched by Javid when he was communities secretary.

Javid said: ‘I want to see more homes built in the places people want to live, so more people realise the dream of homeownership. But we need the roads, rail links and schools to support the families living in those homes, which is why I set up a fund to put in place the infrastructure to unlock new homes in these areas.’

Enfield Council this month submitted outline plans for 2,300 homes in the second phase of the £6 billion Meridian Water scheme, which was masterplanned by Karakusevic Carson Architects (pictured).

Hawkins\Brown and HTA Design were appointed earlier this year as the design team for the 725 homes representing the first slice of phase one.

A new Meridian Water railway station, which opened in June, will serve up to four million rail passengers a year.