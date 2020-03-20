Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Chancellor announces coronavirus business aid package: no VAT for three months

20 March, 2020 By

Full screen
Rishi sunak
  • Comment

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a three-month VAT holiday for all businesses in a bid to help companies survive the coronavirus crisis

The tax break, which is set to benefit almost every UK business, represents a £30 billion cash injection into the economy and forms part of a wider set of ’unprecedented’ measures to protect jobs.

Sunak also announced a new ’coronavirus job retention scheme’, which would see the government pay 80 per cent of wages for employees not working up to £2,500 a month.

It is understood companies would be able to apply for a grant from HMRC to cover the wages of staff who were not working due to coronavirus shutdowns but who had not been made redundant.

The chancellor said: ’Let me speak directly to businesses: I know it’s incredibly difficult out there – we in government are doing everything we can to support you.

’The government is doing its best to stand behind you and I’m asking you to do your best to stand behind our workers.’

The AJ has already heard of some practices laying off staff as a result of the virus lockdown.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more