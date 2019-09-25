CF Møller selected to design 1,500 east London homes

CF Møller Architects has been chosen to deliver 1,500 build-to-rent homes on land owned by Transport for London (TfL) in Canning Town, east London

The Aarhus (Denmark), and London-based practice defeated HOK and JTP in a design competition held by the site’s development partner, Grainger, to win the large-scale commission.

The project on the Limmo Peninsula is one of several build-to-rent schemes TfL and Grainger are expected to deliver following the developer’s announcement as preferred bidder for the programme earlier this year.

Currently used for the construction of Crossrail, the 4.6ha site is expected to feature about 1,500 new homes, with 40 per cent designated as affordable.

A new riverside walk, public open space, and commercial and community spaces are also projected. Initial images of them scheme have yet to be revealed.

A total of 3,000 residential units will be delivered across seven sites under the wider programme, dubbed Connected Living London, which is aiming for a target of 40 per cent affordable, measured in habitable rooms, across the board.

TfL head of build to rent Dan Lovatt said: ’Build to rent is a really exciting programme and we’re thrilled at the prospect of working with Grainger to build the homes that our city desperately needs. It provides us with an unrivalled opportunity to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at pace, including at the Limmo Peninsula, while also generating significant ongoing revenue to reinvest into the transport network.

‘We are engaging with the local community and stakeholders in Newham as we develop our proposals for the Limmo site, which include plans for open public spaces alongside the river and new commercial spaces.’

The appointment comes 11 years after CF Møller completed a £78 million new extension to the Natural History Museum in South Kensington. Since then the firm has also completed residential schemes on the Greenwich Peninsula and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The practice is also working on the replacement for Alison and Peter Smithson’s now-demolished Robin Hood Gardens.