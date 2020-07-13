Carrington exits RIBA after stepping down as board chair

Nigel Carrington has left the RIBA’s board of trustees with immediate effect after stepping down as chair earlier this month

The institute was ‘delighted’ to appoint the lawyer and vice chancellor of University of the Arts (UAL) London in April, according to a statement from RIBA honorary secretary Kerr Robertson, the then acting president.

But Carrington left the RIBA’s board of trustees two months before he was due to formally take up the post as chair of the 11-strong panel.

The RIBA insisted that Carrington remained on the board after his shock resignation as chair but has now revealed the lawyer has had to give up his role as a trustee, as there was no constitutional role for him on the board.

Alan Jones, president of the RIBA, confirmed: ‘Nigel Carrington notified trustees last week that he would be unable to take up the position as chair in September.

‘As he was recruited for this role, it is with regret that we have accepted his resignation as a trustee with immediate effect.’

Jones added that Carrington is an ‘impressive champion of culture’, and said he was ‘pleased to have benefited, albeit briefly, from his expertise and knowledge’.

Kerr Robertson has been named as interim chair of the board, while the RIBA searches for a new permanent chair.

The news came as it emerged that more than 10,000 people have signed a petition calling on to Carrington to address racism at UAL.

The petition states that UAL management has ‘continuously ignored reports of racism and bullying from black staff and students’ and ‘subjected its black and brown cleaners to unfair pay and precarious work environments’.