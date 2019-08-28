Carmody Groarke's £21m Park Hill gallery approved

Sheffield City Council has approved plans by Carmody Groarke for a major £21 million cultural centre and contemporary art gallery within Sheffield’s Park Hill estate

The practice won the commission, which will create a new home for local charity S1 Artspace in late 2017, ahead of rival bids by 6a architects, David Kohn Architects, Caruso St John, Architecture 00 and Dow Jones Architects.

Park Hill Art Space will be housed in the Duke Street wing at the northern end of the 160ha Grade II*-listed Brutalist housing estate, which is mid-way through a major regeneration led by developer Urban Splash.

Billed as ’one of the largest contemporary art galleries in the north of England’, it will provide a new permanent 7,200m² home for S1 Artspace, which was founded in Sheffield in 1995.

The devlopment will feature artist studios, workspace for creative businesses, learning and community studios, heritage flats, accommodation for visiting artists, a gallery shop and a café.

According to the practice, the existing concrete structure of the Duke Street building ’will be carefully restored and provide a framework for the repurposed spaces’, while ’the new-build art gallery will be connected to the base of the residential tower, using a former pub as the entrance space’.

The ‘textured brick’ and concrete gallery block has been designed as ’five interlinked rooms, partially submerged into the sloped landscape and organised around a secure external courtyard’.

S1 Artspace artistic director, Louise Hutchinson described the project as ’more than an arts development […] it is about recognising the pivotal role of culture in shaping the future of the city’.

Carmody Groarke director Andy Groarke, who studied architecture at The University of Sheffield, added: ‘Our designs have been continually inspired by our client’s vision for a new visual arts venue which feels creatively progressive but also deeply rooted to its sense of-place in Sheffield and to Park Hill itself.

’This [approval] marks an important milestone in the delivery of that vision and one which plays a significant role in safeguarding the future of Park Hill.’

The plans also include designs by Jonathan Cook Landscape Architects to turn the estate’s landscaping into an urban sculpture park.

Park Hill was originally completed in 1961 to designs by architects Jack Lynn and Ivor Smith under the supervision of city architect John Lewis Womersley. It replaced a large area of back-to-back housing on a prominent hill-top site overlooking the South Yorkshire city. The entire estate, which featured 995 flats and maisonettes, four pubs and 31 shops, was listed Grade II* in 1998.

Hawkins\Brown with Studio Egret West completed the first RIBA Stirling Prize-shortlisted phase of the project in 2013, featuring 260 homes, 3,000m² of commercial space and a nursery.

The £25 million second phase, by RIBA Stirling Prize-shortlisted Mikhail Riches Architects and featuring 200 homes and 2,500m² of business space, was approved in 2018. It is now on site.

Work on phase three, which includes 74 townhouses for 356 student residents designed by Whittam Cox Architects, also began earlier this year.

The Park Hill Art Space project is now expected to complete in 2024.

The shortlist

Carmody Groarke [WINNER]

6a architects

Architecture 00

Caruso St John

David Kohn Architects

Dow Jones Architects

Show Fullscreen APPROVED AUGUST 2019 - Park Hill Art Space by Carmody Groarke. APPROVED AUGUST 2019 - Park Hill Art Space by Carmody Groarke.

Project data

Location: Park Hill, Sheffield

Type of project: Mixed use (art gallery, artists studios, office, education and residential)

Client: S1 Artspace / Urban Splash

Architect: Carmody Groarke

Landscape architect: JCLA

Structural engineer: Arup

M&E consultant: Max Fordham

Quantity surveyor: Gardiner & Theobald

CDM adviser: PFB Consulting

Lighting consultant: Max Fordham

Funding: To be confirmed

Tender date: To be confirmed

Completion date: Expected completion 2024

Gross internal floor area: 7,200m²