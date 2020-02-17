Unsupported browser

Carmody Groarke submits plans for Finsbury Circus office revamp

17 February, 2020

019 cg london wall blomfield st corner

Proposed Blomfield Street entrance





  • 019 cg london wall blomfield st corner

    Proposed Blomfield Street entrance

  • 019 cg london wall finsbury circus

    View of proposed changes from Circus Place

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • 019 cg london wall v8 191215 a

    New rooftop terrace features pergolas and a long green wall to conceal a plant room

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • 282 london wall foyer

    View of the proposed new foyer at the corner of London Wall and Blomfield Street

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • finsbury circus elevation proposed planning update

    Elevation of building from Finsbury Circus

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg 3

    Pictures of the building taken shortly after it was built

  • cg 4

    Model detailing the addition of a mansard

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg2

    Detail of mansard

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg7

    Proposed elevation showing added facade facing London Wall

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg10

    Proposed London Wall entrance

  • cg9

    Proposed new colonnade entrance at the corner of London Wall and Blomfield Street

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg12

    View of the proposed Finsbury Circus foyer

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg14

    View of the proposed connecting space between the lift cores

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg15

    Proposed typical refurbished lobby at ground floor level with the new lift doors on the left

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg16

    Enclosed lightwell with new rooflight above

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • cg17

    Typical proposed refurbishment of an existing office floor

    Source:Carmody Groarke

  • 019 cg london wall crop
Carmody Groarke has submitted plans for a vertical extension and refurbishment of an Edwardian, Grade II-listed office block in the city of London

The seven-storey building has a 19,445m2 floor plan and forms the south-east quadrant of Finsbury Circus, lying between Moorgate and Liverpool Street stations.

In 2018 the building’s owner, the Corporation of London, sold a 150-year leasehold on the building to asset manager Angelo Gordon and developer Endurance Land for £97 million.

Now the duo is planning to add two storeys of office space to the building’s roof. The mansard will also feature a long terrace with pergolas next to a plant room concealed by a green wall.

Carmody Groarke has also designed a new public walkway through the building, between Finsbury Circus and Blomfield Street, which will be open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays to help accommodate the extra footfall expected around the building. 

Under the plans, shops and co-working space will also be added around the ground-floor perimeter while a façade facing London Wall will be added on the sixth and seven storeys.

Office space on the existing floors will be changed to better cater for larger companies. The building currently has ‘chambers’, which were designed for much smaller firms as fitted requirements in the early 20th century.

019 cg london wall crop

019 cg london wall crop

The revamp will also halve the building’s carbon emissions. 

Endurance Land chief executive Jonathan Fletcher said the design ‘aims to respect the 1904 design by Gordon & Ganton but at the same time reinvigorate and reposition the asset to reflect its history – while providing a first-class building for the 21st century’.

But the Victorian Society has objected to Carmody Groarke’s design, despite finding most of the application ‘broadly acceptable’.

The heritage charity primarily objects to the proposed scale and materials of the roof extension, arguing that the ‘harm caused by the proposed roof extension on [the London Wall] side of the building is currently unacceptable’.

It proposes changes to the roof masses and the use of darker materials as a way to mitigate some of the harm.

It also raises concerns about internal reordering of office space and the ‘stark’ detailing to some of the entrances.

Project team 

Architect Carmody Groarke
Heritage consultant Turley
Planning consultant Gerald Eve
Structure engineer Waterman Group 
Building services Engineer Waterman Group 
Landscape designer Outerspace 
Approved inspector MLM 
Principal designer MLM 
Fire engineer MLM 
Lighting designer Nulty 
Access consultant Malcolm Hollis 
Energy consultant Waterman Group 
Ecology consultant Waterman Group 
BREEAM assessor Waterman Group 
Quantity surveyor Quantem 
Project manager Quartz

