Carmody Groarke submits plans for Finsbury Circus office revamp

Carmody Groarke has submitted plans for a vertical extension and refurbishment of an Edwardian, Grade II-listed office block in the city of London

The seven-storey building has a 19,445m2 floor plan and forms the south-east quadrant of Finsbury Circus, lying between Moorgate and Liverpool Street stations.

In 2018 the building’s owner, the Corporation of London, sold a 150-year leasehold on the building to asset manager Angelo Gordon and developer Endurance Land for £97 million.

Now the duo is planning to add two storeys of office space to the building’s roof. The mansard will also feature a long terrace with pergolas next to a plant room concealed by a green wall.

Carmody Groarke has also designed a new public walkway through the building, between Finsbury Circus and Blomfield Street, which will be open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays to help accommodate the extra footfall expected around the building.

Under the plans, shops and co-working space will also be added around the ground-floor perimeter while a façade facing London Wall will be added on the sixth and seven storeys.

Office space on the existing floors will be changed to better cater for larger companies. The building currently has ‘chambers’, which were designed for much smaller firms as fitted requirements in the early 20th century.

The revamp will also halve the building’s carbon emissions.

Endurance Land chief executive Jonathan Fletcher said the design ‘aims to respect the 1904 design by Gordon & Ganton but at the same time reinvigorate and reposition the asset to reflect its history – while providing a first-class building for the 21st century’.

But the Victorian Society has objected to Carmody Groarke’s design, despite finding most of the application ‘broadly acceptable’.

The heritage charity primarily objects to the proposed scale and materials of the roof extension, arguing that the ‘harm caused by the proposed roof extension on [the London Wall] side of the building is currently unacceptable’.

It proposes changes to the roof masses and the use of darker materials as a way to mitigate some of the harm.

It also raises concerns about internal reordering of office space and the ‘stark’ detailing to some of the entrances.