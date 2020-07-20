Carmody Groarke plans boathouse for Queen’s barge

The AJ has uncovered images of plans by Carmody Groarke for a permanent building to house the barge at the centre of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations of 2012

The proposed boathouse for the Gloriana will be built on an existing jetty on the Greenwich Peninsula and forms part of developer U+I’s 1,500-home Morden Wharf, which was recently submitted for planning.

In 2014, following a public outcry, Richmond Council shelved plans by Foster + Partners to create a home and visitor centre for the Queen’s 30m-long rowbarge in woodland at Orleans Gardens, west London.

The latest boathouse scheme in east London close to the O2 Arena will create a ’focal point and destination’ on the waterfront of OMA’s larger £763 million Morden Wharf scheme. The unheated riverside structure will be clad in sheet metal and feature ‘Crittall-style’ single-glazed façades on its side elevations.

Lodged with the Royal Borough of Greenwich, the wider project will regenerate a 7.6ha former Tate & Lyle sweeteners refinery site, which was bought in 2012 by Cathedral Group and Development Securities, which later merged to form U+I.

According to the AJ’s sister title Construction News, the developer recently announced a pre-tax loss of £58.6 million, blaming it on the recent political uncertainty, building regulation changes and the coronavirus crisis.

In its latest results for the year to 31 March 2020, the regeneration specialist pointed a finger at the ’unprecedented combination’ of Brexit, political uncertainty before the general election and the pandemic for delays to developments. More than £13 million of the loss was due to a revaluation of its investment portfolio and stated that two historical projects in London also racked up £20.1 million in losses.

Subject to planning approval, work at Morden Wharf is expected to start on site in 2023 and to complete in 2033.

Architect’s view The key drivers for the design of the boathouse have been the lifting mechanism, the visitor experience and the Gloriana itself. The proposed lifting mechanism utilises a simple track system and mobile crane, which sit within the boathouse. The position of the boathouse parallel to the river allows the boat to be lowered and raised in line with the tide’s movement through large folding doors at the short end of the building. This in turn maximises the two glazed façades at either side of the Gloriana, allowing the boat to be displayed in it’s entirety from both the river and bank. The pitched-roof building form responds to the industrial boatsheds and warehouses which exist on site both currently and historically. The building has been given a strong architectural character with the large roof overhangs that not only provide all weather external viewing and circulation, but also signifies this as a public building at the end of the jetty.

Project data

Client U+I/Morden College

Local authority Royal Borough of Greenwich

Architect OMA (residential), Chetwoods (industrial), Carmody Groake (boathouse)

Landscape architect Planit

Planning consultant Lichfields

Structural engineer Ramboll

M&E consultant Ramboll

Quantity surveyor Gardiner & Theobald

Lighting consultant Design for Lighting

Main contractor TBC

Start on site Spring 2023

Completion 2033

Contract duration 10 years

Gross internal floor area of Morden Wharf 178,300m²

Form of contract TBC

Development value £763 million