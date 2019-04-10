Carl Turner’s ‘off the peg’ modular house approved for east London plot

Carl Turner Architects’ (CTA) ‘Void House’ in east London has become the first in a series of architect-designed prefab homes to win planning approval

The three-bedroom house, designed by CTA for property start-up Cube Haus, was approved by Newham Council last week for a backland site in Forest Gate.

CTA’s approved timber-framed designs and the plot of land have now been put on the market for £380,000.

The house is centred around a courtyard, which will provide the occupants with their primary living space, while also maximising natural light and ventilation.

Last May, Cube Haus announced it was seeking to ‘disrupt the housing market’ with a series of ’outstanding’ modular homes designed by architects CTA, Adjaye Associates, Skene Catling de la Peña, and designer Faye Toogood.

The start-up works with sister company Land Converter, which specialises in developing ‘unwanted or neglected spaces’ in the UK, starting from parcels approximately the size of a double garage.

The company, set up by entrepreneurs Paul Tully and Philip Bueno de Mesquita has another eight sites in the pipeline in planning and pre-planning.

It said it is currently carrying out research to generate a sustainable construction formula that will ‘keep these high-design homes low-cost’.

CTA’s Void House is marketed alongside a Cube Haus service to develop the project. The build cost is priced at £200 per sq ft, in addition to a charge of 10 per cent of the construction cost to carry out a ‘managed build’ of the home.

This includes gaining all planning permissions, working with the architect to execute the intended design and overseeing construction work. Buyers can also opt to manage the build process themselves and avoid the management fee.

According to property site Zoopla, the average price for a three-bedroom house in Forest Gate is £400,000.

De Mesquita said: ’The Cube Haus formula is our way of making great contemporary architecture accessible, both in terms of price and construction process.

’Our managed build solution means we can take the stress out of what can be an extremely arduous build process for buyers, helping them through from start to finish.’