Carl Turner’s Coachworks complex in Kent wins planning

Carl Turner Architects has won planning approval for a £650,000 food hub and business centre in Ashford, Kent

The temporary scheme – to be called The Coachworks – will be built on a site that currently contains a four-storey disused corn mill and a large building formerly home to the Ashford Youth Theatre.

The competition-winning project near the Ashford International Station features a co-working area, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and retail units.

Planned to open next summer, the ‘light touch refurbishment’ includes a food and drink centre with a mezzanine bar, a three-storey ‘business incubator’ with start-up workspaces.

There will also be a large open-air space and an event area for theatre, cinema and live sports screenings.

The project only has a five-year lifespan as the land is due to become the second phase of the Commercial Quarter in later years

Carl Turner’s design was chosen ahead of a rival bid by Fluid Design with Meanwhile Space to win the Ashford Borough Council-backed scheme.

The competition invited ‘insightful and creative architect-led teams’ to submit applications for the commission.

The Commercial Quarter project aims to revitalise the area surrounding Ashford International Station and includes a new home for Ashford College by HNW Architects, an expansion of RSHP’s Ashford Designer Outlet by Chapman Taylor and a new retail hub named Elwick Place by Guy Hollaway Architects.

Work on the Coachworks complex is expected to start on site next month.