Cardross overhaul scrapped as art charity announces closure

A Norman Foster-designed luxury hotel on a tropical Singaporean island will be the venue for the hotly anticipated ‘nuclear summit’ between US president Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
