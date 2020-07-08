Candidates clash on diversity and climate change in hustings for RIBA president

The five candidates for the RIBA presidency clashed on issues including climate change and diversity in an online hustings event held yesterday evening (7 July)

The event was the first of three hustings. A special line-up for students and associate members takes place tomorrow afternoon and there is another organised by Architects Declare and the Architects Climate Action Network on Friday.

It comes one week after the five candidates were confirmed, and their campaign literature published, and one week before polls for the job open.

Last night, all of the candidates acknowledged the institute has problems, particularly when responding to a questioner who asked why she should not follow her friends and tear up her membership.

‘I completely agree with that question: I am that man, I am that woman, I get it,’ said Sixtwo Architects’ Nick Moss. ‘I don’t think our members believe the impossible promises people in the past, other candidates, are saying.’

‘I hear you’, agreed Nottingham-based Valeria Passetti, RIBA’s vice president for membership. She suggested: ‘The biggest reason why people feel this way is the failure of RIBA to communicate the many things they are doing on behalf of members.’

Jude Barber, of Collective Architecture, said she was ‘hugely disillusioned five years ago’, adding ‘I’m surprised I’m sitting here, actually’. Barber said she drew energy from reforms at the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland and wanted to make the RIBA more ‘purposeful and inclusive’.

‘I have seen that as well: people leaving the RIBA,’ said academic and author Sumita Singha. ‘And I’m not happy.’ Singha said more collaboration and ‘tailored’ support was the way to entice back members.

AHMM’s Simon Allford said young architects ‘don’t see value in the RIBA,’ saying that: ‘Being a member of RIBA should not be a campaign badge or something which you forgot to cancel, but something that is genuinely useful to you, in thinking about how you survive’.

Candidates pitched to members on issues including procurement, design quality and the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, but below we round-up their responses on two issues: climate change and diversity.

Climate change

Singha said she would ‘definitely be a rebel president and make trouble’ in tackling climate change, which she said should ‘be at the top of the agenda, because we will all die if we don’t do that’.

Singha added that she would urge all architecture practices to join Architects Declare and the Architects Climate Action Network.

Barber also said she would support activists, ensure the RIBA was ‘asking the right questions of government’ and go ‘very, very far’ in fighting climate change. She agreed with Sumita that ‘at the end of the day nothing else matters: this is the issue of the day’.

Passetti said she would be ‘very radical’ with regard to climate campaigning, and said she wanted to ‘take the entire [RIBA] membership with us’ so that ‘no building big or small’ is built outside of the RIBA 2030 climate challenge targets.

In reference to a forthcoming review of the architectural curriculum, Passetti also said the climate emergency ‘should be central to the school system of education’.

Allford told viewers that ‘being radical, to me, is being successful in what you want to do: its not necessarily throwing the baby out of the bathwater or tipping over the applecart’.

He went on: ‘What we have to is recognise smart thinking about low carbon [and] the RIBA has to gather clients and consultants together and lobby government.’

Moss said he ‘supported’ the notion that climate change was the most important issue, but said: ‘Because we have become so marginalised, as it stands we do not have the tools or influence to empower the kind of change which is needed.’

Moss reiterated his call for a procurement overhaul, arguing that only then can architects ‘guide clients along the right lifecycle path’.

Diversity

Barber told RIBA members: ‘We need to acknowledge systemic racism, be honest about it, and we have to listen, learn and unlearn some of our behaviour.’ She added: ‘We need to create a model which increases pathways, retains people and invites them in.’

Moss said it was ‘sadly impossible’ for ‘the problems of equality and diversity’ to be solved in two years, but pointed to the ‘absolutely horrific graduation salaries’ in the industry, arguing: ‘Improving income is critical because it will attract a wider range of people’.

Allford said education was ‘too expensive’ and welcomed ‘parallel models’ for education such as the London School of Architecture. And he agreed with Moss: ‘If we make a smart, generous, well-paid profession, then we will attract the diversity we need’.

Singha said she would like all practices to take on black and Asian students for Part 1 work experience and said the RIBA ‘needs to examine validation criteria and diversify architectural education’. Singha also said she would ‘like to see a special celebratory day for black and Asian students at the RIBA’.

Passetti said the industry needed to have a ‘frank discussion’ about inequality and start ‘working at school level, not even university level’ to attract talent from more diverse backgrounds into the profession.