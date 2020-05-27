Campaigners call for 1960s Halifax pool and murals to be listed

Heritage campaigners have submitted a bid to list the 1960s Halifax Swimming Pool, which is at risk of being flattened and replaced

The building was designed by borough architects FH Hoyles and JL Berbiers and, according to Twentieth Century Society case worker Grace Etherington, ‘strikes an interesting balance between modern and contextual design’.

It also features two internal ceramic murals depicting British pond life by mid-century artist Kenneth Barden, who is mentioned in Historic England’s Introduction to Heritage Assets.

But the owner of the pool, Calderdale Council, has mooted a sale of the site – and likely demolition – to help fund a new swimming pool and leisure centre, designed by GT3 Architects, that it is developing.

new leisure centre 0 Source: GT3 Architects Calderdale Council is developing a new leisure centre by GT3 Architects to replace Halifax Swimming Pool and the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre

Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, told the AJ: ‘Halifax Pool opened in 1966 and is unfortunately now in need of significant and costly ongoing work just to keep it running safely. We know that both the building and the activities are much loved by local people.

‘We have been working on plans for a new, state-of-the-art combined pool and sports centre on the site of the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax. We strongly believe that the people of Halifax and the wider borough deserve the best facilities.’

But she added: ‘I must emphasise that, in spite of speculation, no decision has been made about the future of the existing pool building.’

Etherington said she hoped a listed status for the building might be a ‘helpful tool to guide decision-making about the building’s future’.

‘British Pond Life’ is an ebullient mid-1960s ceramic mural by Kenneth Barden. It is part of Halifax Swimming Pool, a fine building itself, which the council are proposing to demolish (for a car park). Isn't it gorgeous... pic.twitter.com/LbgRM9Tj1L — Otto Saumarez Smith (@OSaumarezSmith) April 7, 2020