Cambridge reclaims top spot in architecture schools league table

Cambridge University has returned to the top of The Guardian’s annual league table of the UK’s best architecture schools

The Russell Group university had come first in the newspaper’s rankings for two years running until it was displaced by Sheffield University last year.

This year it has made a comeback, with an overall score of 100, while UCL’s architecture faculty The Bartlett took second place and Sheffield slipped into third.

However the latest AJ100 survey reveals that the architecture profession’s top 100 practices remain faithful to The Bartlett, with the school coming top for a remarkable 16th successive year.

This year The Bartlett increased its vote share in the AJ100 survey with 26.5 per cent, widening its gap with the University of Bath, which was once again second on 18 per cent.

Earlier this year The Bartlett beat MIT and Harvard to be ranked the best place in the world to study architecture in a table put together by higher education networking outfit QS.

The winners of all the AJ100 awards and the full rankings will be announced at the AJ100 gala dinner at the Tower of London tomorrow (19 June).

Pictured: Another Hotel in Africa: A new prototype for a community-initiated, phased West African hotel project with attached hospitality school, in Lekki, Nigeria’, by Cambridge student Mark Shtanov, which was commended in the 2018 RIBA Dissertation Medal award category.