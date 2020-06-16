CABE founding director named first female chief planner

Joanna Averley, a founding director of CABE and head of urban design at High Speed 2, has been named as the government’s first female chief planner

A qualified town planner, Averley will formally take up her position at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in September.

She replaces Steve Quartermain, who announced his retirement at the end of March, and joins the government’s head of architecture, Andy von Bradsky, in the department.

Averley, 50, worked at the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment (CABE) from when it began in 2000 to its closure in 2011, where she was deputy chief executive and director of design and planning advice.

She also led on the housing and planning programme for Transport for London on Crossrail 2, acted as interim chief executive at the Centre for Cities and was a director of design for the London 2012 Olympic Delivery Authority.

Averley said: ’We have many challenges to address over the coming months and years – how we meet the needs of our communities in delivering good quality homes and neighbourhoods, underpinning the economy and jobs, delivering sustainable patterns of growth, addressing the climate crisis and adapting to the realities of the pandemic and its consequences.

’Planning and planners have a vital role to play – a creative, proactive approach and long-term thinking will be at the heart of bringing positive change for all.’