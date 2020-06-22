Digital tech is driving competitive advantage for architects and engineers

Architectural and engineering practices are on the brink of digital transformation, according to a new survey of 600 architects and engineers by information software provider Deltek

The Global Clarity Architecture & Engineering Industry Report 2020, carried out for Deltek by Raconteur, analyses maturity levels for digital technology within these professions and considers how this can drive competitive advantage.

Practices surveyed were located in the UK, mainland Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Nearly one third (29%) were based in the UK, and 40% of the practices were architects.

Digital transformation spectrum

Digital transformation

Stages of transformation definitions Nascent There’s a disconnect between business and digital IT initiatives and a misalignment with company strategy Exploratory There’s a recognition of the need for digital transformation strategy but execution is at the lighthouse stage, on an ad-hoc project, which is neither predictable or scalable Applied There’s alignment between business and IT goals and momentum to adapt, but not dedicated focus on the full disruptive potential of digital initiatives Mature Business and IT management are integrated and delivering digitally enabled product / service experiences on a continuous basis Advanced Digital transformation is a primary strategic focus at the executive level and a culture of innovation is prevalent along with, increasing revenue, improving customer experience and growing operating margins.

The survey found that 89% of both architecture and engineering respondents felt that they had a clear understanding of their firm’s digital transformation strategy.

Yet only 1% of these firms – and no architecture practices – currently considered themselves to be ‘advanced’ in terms of their own digital transformation (in that this is a primary strategic focus at executive level, and that there is a culture of innovation).

A further 8% of both architects and engineers considered their digital strategy to be mature. This is dwarfed by 50% of all respondents describing their digital strategies as at the exploratory stage and a further 9% as only nascent. For architecture practices alone, the comparative figures are 53% and 13%.

However, in five years’ time, the practices predict a very different picture. By then, 17% of engineers and 14% of architects expect to be at an advanced stage of digital transformation, with 41% and 40% respectively expecting to be at a mature stage.

The number expecting to be at an exploratory stage is down to 7% overall and none predict they will still be at nascent stage.

The middle category of ‘applied’ – indicating some alignment between IT and business goals – remains relatively constant between now (32%) and five years’ time (36%).

Technology trends

Most important tech trends

Both architects and engineers expect to embrace new and emerging technologies.

Two of these stand out: The Internet of Things and Geo Location, which were chosen as the two most important technology trends to their business by 84% and 83% of respondents respectively.

These were followed by Big Data (69%), Artificial Intelligence (AI) (61%) and Data Science (60%). These trends were all far ahead of Blockchain, Machine Learning, Wearable Tech and Natural Language Processing, which ranked from 38% to 33%. Generally, the larger the firm, the more important they rated the technologies.

The most significance difference between the two professions surveyed related to AI. This was ranked as being particularly important to their business by 44% of architecture or architecture/engineering companies, compared with 72% of engineering and engineering/architecture firms.

Perhaps not surprisingly given these results, research and development led the way in terms of funding priorities, with 41% overall and 36% of architecture practices identifying it as the most likely function to receive funding in the next year, compared with the least likely function of legal (12% overall).

R&D is also the least reliant on manual data, with accounting and finance the most reliant on manual data entry (76%).

Top barriers and challenges

In terms of initiatives to help drive the practices’ anticipated digital transformations, the top priority (24%) of those surveyed was hiring staff and acquiring a company with the necessary expertise. This suggests that technology needs to come hand-in-hand with investment in people.

This priority was followed by identifying a technology champion and experts (19%) and creating a strategic plan for implementing technology trends (14%).

The top barrier to change within firms overall was speed of technological advancement, which scored highest at 15%, and higher (17%) among just architecture practices. In just the UK alone, the top-ranked barrier was fulfilling client needs, at 17%.

Asked about the top three challenges they were facing, firms identified ‘finding time to nurture client relationships’, ‘identifying new prospects’ and ‘finding the right teaming partners’, which scored the most highly with 17%, 15% and 14% respectively.

When considering what the challenges might be in three years time, the most popular answer (16%) was ‘excessive administrative time maintaining reports and records’.

In terms of country-by-country understanding of technology trends, practices in Sweden and Germany ranked joint highest at 72%, with the UK leading the following pack at 56%.

However, the UK is placed at the lower end of the scale when it comes to collaboration between different departments, with only 32% describing their practices as integrated, compared with Norway, which leads the way with 58%.

Digital progress

Bret Tushaus, Deltek VP of Product Management and an architect by training, was surprised that only 1% of respondents considered themselves to be digitally advanced.

‘The reality I see is that people are further along than they think. They are always working towards advancing, refining and leveraging what technology is out there,’ he says.

He also expected machine learning to be ranked higher – just 34% rated it as among the most important technology trends for their business.

‘There’s a big opportunity for machine learning at many levels. This can certainly contribute in way that humans can’t achieve. We’re looking at building machine learning around project success, so that we can predict how a project is trending,’ he says.

‘We also have a customer using it for their pursuit of projects. And there’s a huge opportunity for machine learning in relation to both specification knowledge and building successful teams.’

For both machine learning and AI in general, he adds, the challenge will be applying these so that they become mainstream technologies in architecture and engineering.

The survey questioned respondents from 175 architectural and engineering firms ranging in size from 20-50 to 5000+ employees.

Download the full Global Clarity Architecture & Engineering Industry Report 2020 report here.