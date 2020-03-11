Budget 2020: £1bn cash pot for cladding removal and £12bn for new affordable homes

The government has significantly increased the cash for the removal of all dangerous cladding from high-rise blocks by pledging £1 billion to tackle the problem

Announced in today’s budget (11 March) by the chancellor Rishi Sunak, the fund will be available to help replace non-ACM combustible cladding, such as ‘high-pressure laminate, wood and other class C/D cladding’.

The pot is in addition to the £600 million already set aside to take down ACM-style panels similar to those put on Grenfell Tower.

Announcing a £600 billion infrastructure-led promise to get ‘Britain building’, the budget also included news of a £12 billion multi-year extension to the government’s Affordable Homes Programme and £1.1 billion of allocations from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to build nearly 70,000 ‘homes in areas of high demand’.

Sunak also trailed a forthcoming shake-up of the planning system, which he said would be delivered by housing minister Robert Jenrick tomorrow.

This ‘comprehensive reform’ looks set to open up the door to even more permitted development as hinted at in a tweet by Jenrick at the weekend: ’We’re changing the law so you have the freedom to add additional storeys to your home. We’ll be publishing details shortly.’

The budget also included a pledge to spend £1.5 billion over the next five years to improve the quality of the further education estate.

However, other than roads and flood defences, there was little detail on major infrastructure spending, such as rail links and aviation. Other than a drive to plant trees equivalent to a ‘forest the size of Birmingham’ and the creation of two carbon capture and storage clusters, the environment and the climate emergency did not get much attention either.

Nor was there mention of the widely called for reduction of VAT for refurbishment work -– a key demand of the AJ’s Retrofirst Campaign.

Former RIBA president and chair of HTA Design Ben Derbyshire said: ‘We would have liked to see more far-reaching policies deployed in the interests of meeting the legally binding obligation of net zero by 2050.

‘Equalising VAT on new-build and refurbishment, investing in a national retrofit initiative on existing stock, and mandating targets on embodied energy in new building are essential.’

Charles Bettes, managing director, at architect gpad london, added: ‘The government needs to prioritise refurbishment and retrofit of existing housing over defaulting to new build.

‘With regard to VAT, new build remains zero-rated while retrofit is still taxed, and the fact the budget does not address urgently-needed policy change is disappointing. It’s also crucial that we plan in future adaptability and look at both new build and refurbishment as part of the bigger, long-term picture.’

Hew Edgar, head of RICS UK government relations and city strategy, agreed: ‘Delivering green, new housing required an ambitious approach to VAT – not superficial tweaks to stamp duty – so we’re disappointed the chancellor didn’t support the property industry to retrofit thousands of buildings, turning them into places people would have loved to call home.’

The budget did however include cash breaks for businesses hit by the coronavirus, which the chancellor said could eventually see up to a fifth of the population off work. For firms with fewer than 250 staff, the first 14 days of sick pay will be refunded by government.