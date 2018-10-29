Budget 2018: Hammond set to further loosen permitted development rules

Architects will be allowed to extend buildings upwards without planning permission under a proposed widening of permitted development rights (PDR) aimed at tackling the housing crisis
The move, which was trailed earlier in the year, is part of a slew of red tape-busting planning changes announced by chancellor Philip Hammond during yesterday’s budget (29 October).
The government revealed it had launched a consultation on plans to permit rooftop additions, free from the usual permissions, above ’commercial premises and residential properties including blocks of flats’ and to allow commercial buildings to be demolished and replaced with homes.
Hammond also said the proposed reforms would look at the relaxation of planning rules for the ’typical high street’ which would allow shops to be converted ’to change to a wider range of uses, allowing more leisure and community uses such as gyms, libraries, health care and office use’ as well as creating more homes.
According to the consultation document, the policy offers ‘an opportunity to bring forward well-designed homes which enhance the streetscape while making effective use of land for housing, boosting housing density in areas of high demand such as our town centres and high streets, increasing footfall and preventing unwanted garden-grabbing’.
It continues: ’We know that additional new homes are already being brought forward using the airspace above existing buildings and approved through the planning application process. There is now an opportunity to consider the introduction of a permitted development right to further support the creation of additional new homes above certain existing buildings in high streets and town centres.’
The government said the move had been inspired by reports by the likes of Policy Exchange and Create Streets, which noted that ’some of the most densely populated areas of cities are some of the most desirable’ and that ‘English urban areas are relatively low-density by international standards, and that good design means that high density does not have to be the same as tall buildings’.
In November last year property consultant Knight Frank cross-referenced Ordnance Survey and Land Registry data to create a detailed 3D model which concluded that rooftops in London’s fare zones 1 and 2 had enough space to provide for 40,000 new homes. This work followed a separate study carried out in 2016 by HTA Design for rooftop developer Apex Airspace, which put capacity across Greater London at 140,000.
Responding to the PDR announcement, RIBA president Ben Derbyshire warned of the potential for poor-quality schemes to be built. He said: ’It has become clear the permitted development of offices to residential housing has led to terrible homes.
’The government’s consultation on commercial property and upward development must avoid a repeat of these failings by ensuring proper oversight of projects.’
The consultation will run until 14 January 2019.
Victoria skyline after
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (3)
Chris Medland30 October, 2018 9:31 am
No mention of structural /cost viability or disproportionate collapse issues requiring alterations to the existing - I suspect the amount of units achievable is somewhat less than predicted but nonetheless this could lead to some interesting solutions (in an almost Archigram kind of way-hopefully!)
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
DANN JESSEN30 October, 2018 10:23 am
How do Hammond (as well as Policy Exchange and Create Streets if they have been involved) propose to:
- Balance changing high street uses while abolishing planning? The article suggest a new mix on the high street, including: 'leisure and community uses such as gyms, libraries, health care and office use as well as creating more homes'.
Without planning it seems likely that run-down high streets will be converted to cheap substandard housing areas quickly and with little (or no) opportunity for ever reverting this.
- Ensure that this is 'an opportunity to bring forward well-designed homes which enhance the streetscape' while abolishing planning...?
Given that the planning process is the only way of securing any level of quality in the built environment in the UK outside the most privileged areas this seems unlikely to put it mildly.
Abolishing planning is not the way forward in an opportunistic society like ours and it must be resisted!
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Atticus 30 October, 2018 10:37 am
This is an ugly sticking plaster solution to the severe problem arising with the intellectually bankrupt planning system. Left to evolve naturally, conurbations intensify as the population increases. Where intensification occurs, an "invasion and succession" process of core uses replacing peripheral uses takes place, usually at much greater densities. On the other hand planning policy, and the manner in which it is tied up in local politics, increasingly flies in the face of this due to short term-ism and local political expediency. The planning system and its guiding policy does not adequately acknowledge this, instead increasingly tries to preserve a status quo. An intellectual bankrupcy and lack of appropriate oversight on the part of the planning system. Solving this by the blunt device of PDR is not appropriate. The way policy is evolved needs an overhaul. For instance, in the image above of possible sites, I lead the renovation of a building on the camera side of the piazza in front of Westminster Cathedral. There was no way the local planning dept would let us extend upwards, yet its shown as having a blue 2 storey uplift. I would say it should have more. Hence why I opened saying the blunt weapon of PDR to overcome the inappropriate local planning response is a sticking plaster not a solution. A more reasoned and intellectually considered approach is required, to encouraging or even demanding intensification when a building is renovated after 60 years of existence, to match population demands for the following 60 years
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment