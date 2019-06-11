BuckleyGrayYeoman gets thumbs-up for Soho scheme

Westminster councillors have approved a £25 million BuckleyGrayYeoman overhaul of the former National Magazine House building in London’s Soho

The council’s Planning (Major Applications) Sub Committee granted consent to the practice’s refurbishment and extension of 72 Broadwick Street, a part-office, part-residential 1970s block at the eastern gateway to Carnaby Street.

Backed by real estate investment trust Shaftesbury, the 6,500m² mixed-use scheme will see the top two floors of the six-storey building demolished and rebuilt, while a two-level addition will be built above an existing electricity substation.

As well as homes, the finished building will provide ground-floor retail and restaurant space, offices and a gym. The project also includes removal of an existing service road to create an improved pedestrian route to Carnaby Street.

Previous plans for the site had been drawn up by EPR for Legal and General, the building’s then owner, before it was sold onto Shaftesbury for £87 million in late 2017.

BuckleyGrayYeoman director Paul White said: ‘Shaftesbury’s two-decade-long stewardship of Carnaby has built on the area’s heritage as the epicentre of London style, bringing it up to date to create the best district to work, live and play in the West End of London.

‘Our work on 72 Broadwick Street will pick up this idea of Soho as a lively, dense, complex and truly urban district; improving both the quality of facilities and external presentation of this important urban block.’

Shaftesbury chief executive Brian Bickell said: ‘The innovative repurposing and refurbishment of this landmark building, which occupies an island site fronting Carnaby Street, will deliver much-improved commercial and residential accommodation as well as major sustainability and aesthetic benefits.

‘The creation of new retail, restaurant and leisure space will add to Carnaby Street’s world-renowned reputation as the liveliest destination in London’s West End.’

Work on the building, which includes a comprehensive upgrade of the interior spaces and recolouring existing brickwork, will be phased to avoid disrupting trade in the ground floor shops, which will remain in operation during the refurbishment.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Show Fullscreen BuckleyGrayYeoman 72 Broadwick Street London elevations and sections

Project data Location London, UK

Type of project Mixed-use

Client Shaftesbury

Architect BuckleyGrayYeoman

Planning consultant Rolfe Judd

Structural engineer Ross & Partners

M&E consultant Watkins Payne

Quantity surveyor Hother Associates

CDM adviser Hother Associates

Lighting consultant Studio29

Main contractor Blenheim House Construction

Funding Private

Tender date February 2019

Start on site July 2019

Estimated completion March 2021

Contract duration 88 weeks

Gross internal floor area 6,500m²

Form of contract Traditional with CDP, two-stage tender.

Total cost c£25 million