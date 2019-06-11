BuckleyGrayYeoman gets thumbs-up for Soho scheme

Westminster councillors have approved a £25 million BuckleyGrayYeoman overhaul of the former National Magazine House building in London’s Soho
The council’s Planning (Major Applications) Sub Committee granted consent to the practice’s refurbishment and extension of 72 Broadwick Street, a part-office, part-residential 1970s block at the eastern gateway to Carnaby Street.
Backed by real estate investment trust Shaftesbury, the 6,500m² mixed-use scheme will see the top two floors of the six-storey building demolished and rebuilt, while a two-level addition will be built above an existing electricity substation.
As well as homes, the finished building will provide ground-floor retail and restaurant space, offices and a gym. The project also includes removal of an existing service road to create an improved pedestrian route to Carnaby Street.
Previous plans for the site had been drawn up by EPR for Legal and General, the building’s then owner, before it was sold onto Shaftesbury for £87 million in late 2017.
BuckleyGrayYeoman director Paul White said: ‘Shaftesbury’s two-decade-long stewardship of Carnaby has built on the area’s heritage as the epicentre of London style, bringing it up to date to create the best district to work, live and play in the West End of London.
‘Our work on 72 Broadwick Street will pick up this idea of Soho as a lively, dense, complex and truly urban district; improving both the quality of facilities and external presentation of this important urban block.’
Shaftesbury chief executive Brian Bickell said: ‘The innovative repurposing and refurbishment of this landmark building, which occupies an island site fronting Carnaby Street, will deliver much-improved commercial and residential accommodation as well as major sustainability and aesthetic benefits.
‘The creation of new retail, restaurant and leisure space will add to Carnaby Street’s world-renowned reputation as the liveliest destination in London’s West End.’
Work on the building, which includes a comprehensive upgrade of the interior spaces and recolouring existing brickwork, will be phased to avoid disrupting trade in the ground floor shops, which will remain in operation during the refurbishment.
Construction is expected to be completed in early 2021.
Project data
Location London, UK
Type of project Mixed-use
Client Shaftesbury
Architect BuckleyGrayYeoman
Planning consultant Rolfe Judd
Structural engineer Ross & Partners
M&E consultant Watkins Payne
Quantity surveyor Hother Associates
CDM adviser Hother Associates
Lighting consultant Studio29
Main contractor Blenheim House Construction
Funding Private
Tender date February 2019
Start on site July 2019
Estimated completion March 2021
Contract duration 88 weeks
Gross internal floor area 6,500m²
Form of contract Traditional with CDP, two-stage tender.
Total cost c£25 million
